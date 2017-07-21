Injury bug bites NT

OKAYAMA CITY, Japan — The punishing training is slowly taking its toll after Aby Marano crashed with an injury in a friendly match with the Okayama Seagulls Thursday here.

One of the team’s best blockers, Marano suffered a right ankle sprain after stepping on Aiza Maizo-Pontillas’ foot that led to an awkward landing.

She was in pain and had to be carried off the court to receive treatment from physical therapist Marie Collins Ong and team doctor Dr. Raul Alcantara.

Alcantara, the former medical officer of the Philippine Center for Sports Medicine who is now the resident physician of the Philippine Superliga, assessed that Marano’s injury was just a Grade 1 sprain.

Her foot was re-taped and was soaked in a tub full of ice to avoid swelling.

She, however, will be sidelined for two to three days, prompting her to miss the important match against the Seagulls this Saturday, which would be witnessed by a large Filipino community led by no less than Department of Foreign Affairs Sec. Alan Peter Cayetano, who is the chairman of the organizing committee of the Asian Senior Women’s Championship.

“Pang-limang sprain ko na yata ito sa kanan ko.”

“Pero okay lang. Kahit ano, kahit masakit, kakayanin ko para sa bayan. Ngayon pa ba tayo susuko?”

Marano is the second player on the injured list.

The first was Denden Lazaro, who suffered a pulled hamstring in an exhibition match the night before the team left for this enchanting Japanese city last Monday.

Alcantara said Lazaro is on the road to full recovery with Ong working closely on her.

In fact, Lazaro can now do light workout and had an aqua training on Thursday while the team was lifting weights at a nearby fitness center.

“So far, so good si Denden.”

“We like how she’s recovering. We just need to put compression on her tigh to expedite the repair of her strained muscle.”

The Nationals will have another joint training with the Seagulls on Friday before the big match on Saturday.