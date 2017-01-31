Happy problem for Francis

The three-day tryouts formally came to a close and national team head coach Francis Vicente is facing a “happy problem” after a bumper crop of talents showed up to fight for their respective slots in the squad that would campaign in two major international tourneys this year.

Vicente said almost everybody in his wish list were in attendance during the three-day tryouts at the Arellano University gymnasium in Taft Avenue, Manila.

He said coming up with a 16-woman pool would be easier said than done, especially with the country’s brightest talents making themselves available for the Asian tourney in Manila from Aug. 7 to 17 from and the biennial meet in Kuala Lumpur from Aug. 19 to 31.

Former SEA Games campaigners Aby Marano, Dindin Manabat, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Denden Lazaro, Rhea Dimaculangan, Maika Ortiz and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas were present as well as rising star Janine Marciano, Mika Reyes, Shaya Adorador Kathleen Arado, Gen Casugod, Roselle Balitao and Frances Molina.

Superstars Kim Fajardo and Ara Galang also showed up, but didn’t participate in the drills due to their injuries while Jaja Santiago was present, but begged off as she’s in the thick of her preparation with National University for the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

They were also subjected to physical, mental, emotional and physiological examinations, giving Vicente a good idea on where they are and what needs to work on to maximize their potential.

“So far, so good. I told them that their presence is very overwhelming. Now, I’m facing a very ‘happy problem’ of whom to choose to be part of the national team. I’m glad that everybody went out of their way to participate in these tryouts.”

Gems in the rough

After the Metro Manila leg, Vicente and his staff will fly to Cebu on February 18 and Davao on February 23 to comb the provinces for diamonds in the rough.

LVPI acting president Peter Cayco said a couple of young prospects are reportedly in the Visayas while a tall spiker is in Mindanao.

He added that once the Cebu and Davao legs are done, Vicente would call another tryout in Metro Manila to give players from the UAAP and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) one last try.

“We actually need only 12 players and four reserves. So the mere fact that almost 40 players showed up is already a good sign. The coach (Vicente) knows best. If he feels that there’s a need for another tryout in Metro Manila to cater to collegiate players, we will support.”

Ultimate goal

LVPI president Joey Romasanta said the ultimate goal is a podium finish, a development that would open the doors for the national team to compete in the Asian Games in Jakarta next year.