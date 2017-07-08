Good draw for NT

Hope springs eternal for the national women’s volleyball team after scoring a favorable draw in the 29th Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur from Aug. 19 to 31.

According to a reliable source who was present in the drawing of lots recently, the Philippines landed in Group B with Malaysia and Vietnam, completely averting an early collision with reigning champion Thailand.

The Thais fell in Group A together with Indonesia and Myanmar.

In the men’s side, the Philippines is bunched with Timor Leste, Indonesia and Vietnam in Group B while Group A has Myanmar, Cambodia, Malaysia and heavyweight Thailand.

The source said this is a very favorable draw for the Philippine women’s squad as it just needs to overcome the young and developing Malaysian squad to advance to the crossover semifinals.

And from the semis, anything can happen.

“We like the result of the draw.”

“All we need is to win over the Malaysians and make it to the Round of 4. If ever we lose to, say, Thailand in the semis, we still have one last chance to salvage the bronze (medal), which is our ultimate target.”

“Anything can happen. Let’s hope and pray that we can finally get back to the medal podium.”

In the previous SEA Games in Singapore, the Philippines suffered early setbacks to Indonesia and Vietnam.

Its lone victory came at the expense of Malaysia to settle for a fifth-place finish.