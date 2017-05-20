Future looks bright for Kianna

Being cut from the national team isn’t the end of Kianna Dy’s international journey.

Yet, this is just the start.

A national team insider claimed that head coach Francis Vicente remains a huge fan of Dy despite being cut in the 18-woman roster headed for the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

The source said her case was the subject of a heated deliberation and discussion among Vicente’s staff like Brian Esquibel, Ronald Dulay, Kungfu Reyes, Nene Chavez and Ian Fernandez.

Vicente and his coaches really wanted to include Dy in the national roster for being a rising star at the opposite position. She also has the ability to play superb net defense for being a middle blocker early in her collegiate career.

The insider added that Dy impressed Vicente when he coached her during the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship in Tianjin, China in 2015, and another tour of duty would have been a great reunion for them.

But there was a little problem: Who will be dropped to accommodate her?

“That was the deal-breaker: Who will get cut to accommodate Kianna?”

The race for the opposite spiker position is the toughest.

Jovelyn Gonzaga and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas are virtually “untouchables” as they are regarded as two of the country’s best players in that position. They are also dedicated players with massive international experience under their belts.

The other candidate is also a tough nut to crack – Jaja Santiago.

At 6-foot-5, Santiago is billed as the future of Philippine volleyball and her conversion from middle blocker to opposite spiker starting the AVC Asian Women’s Club last year is said to be one of the greatest moves in local volleyball.

With Santiago at the opposite, the Philippines would be very deadly as she her athleticism would be in full display.

“That was the a very tough call for the Vicente and his coaches. Putting in Kianna means that they have to cut one from Jovelyn, Aiza and Jaja.”

“In the end, everybody decided to save Kianna for future international tournaments. She is very talented and passionate. The coaches know her time will come.”

The source said Dy accepted the decision wholeheartedly and threw her full support behind the national team.

She may have failed to survive the cut, but it’s not yet the end of her international journey.

Her time will come – that’s for sure.

Her future still looks bright.