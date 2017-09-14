Fresh start for National Team

The plan of Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) to reboot its national team program will not just give the national team players a chance to bounce back following a sorry loss in two major international tournaments last month.

It would also pave the way for them to re-start their international careers.

LVPI acting president Peter Cayco said what happened in the past provided them with major lessons, something that they can use on their journey back to the medal podium of the Southeast Asian Games.

The buildup for the SEA Games a roller-coaster ride for the Nationals.

After having a dismal attendance in the first few training sessions caused by their commitment with their respective club teams, the Nationals went on a 17-day training camp in Japan armed with a noble objective of placing eighth in the AVC Asian Seniors and a bronze-medal finish in the SEA Games.

The Nationals reached their goal in the Asian Seniors but failed miserably in the SEA Games as they faded to the tough-defending Vietnamese side in the bronze-medal match of the Kuala Lumpur biennial meet.

Cayco said these frustrations should be buried.

“Let’s forget the past and come up with a fresh start.”

Buildup

Reports have it that Cayco already sat down with men’s team head coach Sammy Acaylar, resulting to the addition of six players in the national pool.

Six-foot-5 Raje Hizon of Mapua banners the list of new recruits together with fellow Malayan Anjo Pertierra, Ferdan Guanzon of National College of Business and Arts, Ronniel Rosales of Perpetual, Edward Camposano of University of the East and playmaker Justin Yturralde.

National University head coach Dante Alinsunurin was also added to the coaching staff for good measure.

Cayco said he would replicate this formula in the women’s team with majority of the six new players coming from the Premier Volleyball League.

He mentioned Myla Pablo of Pocari Sweat, but refused to delve deep into details pending the result of his discussion with head coach Francis Vicente and assistant coaches Brian Esquibel, Ronald Dulay, Nene Chavez and trainer Kungfu Reyes.

Pablo could be a good fit for having a good working relationship with Vicente.

“I want Myla to be part of the team.” “I already have some names in mind, but let’s see what will happen based on my discussion with the coaches.”

Other players who have a good chance of getting an invite are Jia Morado, Elaine Kasilag, Dell Palomata, Ara Galang, Majoy Baron, Honey Royse Tubino, Rachel Anne Daquis, Kat Arado and the returning Dindin Santiago.

Cayco is expected to sit down with the national coaches by next week.