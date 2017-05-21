Dawn sacrifices for National Team

Dawn Macandili, arguably the best libero in the country today, vowed that she will not waste her chance to join the team that will see action in two major tournaments this year.

She said she’s ready to take her talent to a prestigious battlefield no matter what it takes.

“Sobrang blessed and sobrang thankful ako na mabigyan ng chance na makapaglaro sa national team.”

The cat-quick defense specialist from Batangas first made history when she emerged as the only libero to win the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in the 2016 Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference.

Save for all the accolades she gained, the charming and unassuming Macandili, however, knows that cracking into the final roster won’t be a walk in the park.

“Sana maging helpful lahat ng na-achieve ko at hopefully, mag-level-up pa ‘yung laro ko kasi ibang usapan na kapag international competition.”

Sacrifice

The pocket-sized Macandili would have to show her edge over seasoned veteran Denden Lazaro and rising star Kat Arado to seal her slot in the national team that will see action in the AVC Asian Senior’s Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

A many-time Best Libero of the Premier Volleyball League (formerly known as Shakey’s V-League) and UAAP, Lazaro is no stranger to international tourneys. In fact, she was named as the Best Receiver of the 2014 ASEAN University Games and was also hailed as the Best Libero in the 28th SEA Games held in Singapore.

On the other hand, the underrated Arado made heads turn when she snatched the Best Digger award from Macandili in the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

She was also named Best Libero in the Princess Cup in Thailand last year.

It would surely be a tough battle.

But Macandili is all geared up to prove her worth.

Macandili said she is ready to reduce her subjects this semester in order to turn her focus in training with the national team.

“Actually nag-underload ako (ng academic units) sa school para makapag-focus na sa training with the national team.”

She also has to balance her practice schedules with the Lady Spikers and her club team F2 Logistics, which is gunning to defend its crown in the highly-anticipated PSL All-Filipino Conference that will open this June 6.

“Siguro ‘yung training time sa La Salle and F2, medyo maapektuhan rin, pero kailangan i-balance ko pa rin.”

Macandili’s sacrifices simply means that she’s not backing down – all for pride and love for country.