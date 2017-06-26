Club duties hamper NT buildup

Arellano School of Law gym – the headquarters of the national women’s volleyball team – looked more like a cemetery rather than a training facility of a squad gearing up for two major international tournaments ahead.

It was a sunny Monday morning and there’s a scheduled there-hour training among members of the national squad.

But instead of squeaking shoes or bouncing balls, what could be heard was nothing but silence.

Not a single soul was around.

The guard on duty said nobody showed up for training that fateful day.

“Sorry po pero wala pa po akong nakikitang pumapasok sa gym.”

Team insiders said the training that particular day was called off as nobody from the 14 players made a confirmation the night before.

Team captain Mika Reyes, Rhea Dimaculangan, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and Ces Molina had regular training at Petron while Jaja Santiago and Maika Ortiz had a workout with Foton, which is in the thick of its title hunt in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference.

On the same note, F2 Logistics players Kim Fajardo, Aby Marano, Dawn Macandili and Kim Dy also bared that they couldn’t make it as well as Denden Lazaro of Cocolife, Gen Casugod of Generika-Ayala and Jovelyn Gonzaga of Cignal.

Even Alyssa Valdez was not around as she was getting ready to power Creamline in the Premier Volleyball League.

“Cancelled ang ensayo. Ang daming wala eh.”

Conflict

This is not the first time for the national team to have an ugly attendance.

On the first day of training after the announcement of the final roster, only nine players showed up. Then, the following week, nobody was around except Valdez as well as head coach Francis Vicente and Nene Ybanez.

The attendance greatly improved last Friday as everybody showed up to listen to PSL president Ramon “Tats” Suzara who discussed their 17-day training in Okayama City and Kobe in Japan.

On Monday, the training had been called off anew.

It was such a painful sight for a team that is scrambling out of time just to come up with a solid performance in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games this August.

A prominent volleyball official said the players’ duties with their respective club teams are making it difficult to come up with a good attendance in trainings.

“We have to understand that they also have their duties to fulfill for their club teams, who are paying their salaries.”

“That’s why it’s really hard for the national team to demand for their time because LVPI (Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc.) is only borrowing them from their respective clubs.”

The source said they are hoping that the clubs will be more lenient in sending their players to national team training.

“We’re not yet losing hope.”

“The team owners are our partners in coming up with a strong and solid national team. We are all committed in this journey. We’re still optimistic that they will lend their players and give them chance to jell with other national team members. The success of the (national team) program also depends on them.”

Still hopeful

The source said that the sluggish attendance would be resolve as soon as the PSL is over.

The country’s top club league will formally wrap up on July 15, two days before the national team formally leaves for Japan for intense training.

“That’s why the Japan training is very important.”

“It is the team’s only chance to train without any distraction. There, they will eat, drink and sleep (with) volleyball. They will do nothing but to train and improve.”

“This training program may not be flawless and the set up may be far from ideal, but at least the federation is trying its very best to make it work. We just hope everybody will cooperate and be on the same page.”

As the deserted gym at the Arellano School of Law remains quiet on a sunny Monday morning, a ray of sunshine was seen flashing through the window.

It’s not yet late for the national team to prepare.

There’s still hope.

All they need is the cooperation from all stakeholders.