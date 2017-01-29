Is Clemente National Team material?

University of Perpetual Help Lourdes Clemente is one of the youngsters seeking a spot in the national team that will compete in the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

The underrated 6-foot-1 middle blocker from Las Piñas was the lone Lady Altas who attended the first of three-day tryouts Saturday at Arellano University in Taft Ave., Manila.

Clemente first saw international action when she represented the country in the 18th Asian Senior Women’s Champion along with Michele Gumabao, Melissa Gohing, Myla Pablo and Kianna Dy.

Now that she’s gunning for an important spot in the national team, Clemente admitted there’s massive pressure knowing that veteran players like Rachel Anne Daquis, Jovelyn Gonzaga and Aby Maraño are also competing for it.

“Halos lahat ng mga veteran player nandito. Kaya sinabi ko agad sa sarili na parang ang daming bigas pa ang kakainin ko para maabutan ko sila.”

Nonetheless, Clemente vowed to come up with extra effort to get another shot at serving the country and reach high level of competitiveness.

“Siguro ang dami ko pang kulang sa ngayon. Sa nakita ko sa tryouts, akala ko kaya ko na. Ang dami ko pa palang kailangan i-develop sa sarili ko kagaya ng basic skills.” “Siguro ang dami ko pang kulang sa ngayon. Sa nakita ko sa tryouts, akala ko kaya ko na. Ang dami ko pa palang kailangan i-develop sa sarili ko kagaya ng basic skills.” “Pero, sabi nga ng ibang coaches, hindi naman porke’t veterans na sila ay wala ka ng panama. Ibig sabihin mas kailangan ko pa i-push yung sarili ko para makaabot ako sa level nila.”

National team head coach Francis Vicente said he’s willing to develop Clemente and other young player’s skills if ever they will shortlisted in the national team.

After all, that’s what Vicente does best — molding nobody into somebody.