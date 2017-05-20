Clash of Heroes sealed Mika’s fate

For emerging as the brightest star in the Clash of Heroes, Mika Reyes of Petron was appointed team captain of the national women’s team.

A source privy to what happened behind the scene said the national coaching staff, headed by Francis Vicente, had a heated deliberation on who will skipper the squad that will campaign in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

They have four choices: Rachel Anne Daquis of Cignal, Alyssa Valdez of Creamline, Kim Fajardo of F2 Logistics and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas of Petron.

But Daquis, Valdez and Fajardo missed the Clash of Heroes – a crucial event that served as the basis in the selection of the 18-woman squad.

Veteran Maizo-Pontillas was there, but her shy and quiet demeanor couldn’t light a fire from under her high-profile teammates.

And it was Reyes who stole the show.

In front of close to 4,000 fans, sponsors, sport officials and media, Reyes turned the Clash of Heroes into her coming out party as she powered Pilipinas-Blue squad to a come-from-behind win over heavily-favored Pilipinas-Red.

Reyes finished the night with glowing numbers of 10 attacks, three blocks and four aces for a total of 17 points, much to the delight of her followers who trooped all the way to Filoil Flying V Center just to witness her compete against other stars.

The source said coaches put premium on her performance.

“The Clash of Heroes was an eye-opener for the coaches. They realized that Mika is more than just a beautiful face, she also has the qualities of a good leader.”

The source noted that the Clash of Heroes revealed that Reyes is a fighter, somebody which the team can bank on to as it battles the giants of Asia like China, Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

“They were down by two sets, but Mika and her team refused to give up.”

“That’s the beauty of having a showcase like the Clash of Heroes. At least the fans can see how these stars perform when they are assigned to play on the same team. And there’s no denying that Mika was the brightest of them all.”

Vicente admitted that they had a heated deliberation late Thursday, but Reyes’ impressive performance in the Clash of Heroes stood out.

“I was impressed.”

“Doon (Clash of Heroes) lumabas ang leadership ability nya. She proved that she can play at a higher level even with other stars.”

Surprised

Reyes has enough experience under her belt to lead a star-studded team.

Aside from being a three-time UAAP champion for La Salle, she was also chosen to be one of the only seven Filipinas who battled the world’s best players in the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship last year.

This Sunday, she will fly with the Rebisco-PSL Manila squad to northern Kazakhstan to compete in the AVC Asian Women’s Club championship.

But still, Reyes claimed that her appointment as team captain took her by surprise.

“My appointment as team captain came as a surprise, kasi ang Iniisip ko lang talaga is makalaro ako for the country.”

She added that there’s pressure, but she would try her best to live above the expectation of everybody, especially her coaches and teammates.

“The responsibility, to be honest, is very overwhelming and I’m not sure if I can cope with everyone’s expectations.”

“But I respect and appreciate the trust. I hope you can all pray for me and the team.”

This is the first time for Reyes to be named team captain in her entire career.

And she has that magical performance in the Clash of Heroes to thank for.