Can NT solve Kobe Shinwa puzzle?

OSAKA, Japan — A familiar foe is ready to test the mettle of the national women’s team.

Kobe Shinwa Women’s University battles the Nationals in a match that serves as tuneup in preparation for the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

The Japanese are no strangers to the visitors.

Just few months ago, they visited Manila and took away the crown in the Philippine Superliga Invitational Conference.

The Japanese were so powerful that they only lost two sets in three matches en route to winning the title together with Cignal — the local team that emerged with the best record.

Observers said Kobe Shinwa is best remembered for its flawless floor defense and relentless attacks.

“They play a very fluid Japanese style of game.”

“That’s why it’s a must for our team to show how much we learned in this training camp by playing good against them. We know coach Francis (Vicente) will continue to experiment and test some combinations on the floor, but we hope the girls will also play their hearts out because this is going to be a serious test.”

Peaking

The training camp here is going on as planned.

After consecutive setbacks to an elite Japanese club in Okayama Seagulls in the first leg in Okayama City, the Nationals finally found their groove against Ryokoku University.

After dropping the first two sets against the surprisingly tough college girls, the Nationals stepped on the gas and gamely challenged the home team with their great reception and solid blocking.

The match ended with a tie; 12-25, 22-25, 26-24, 26-24.

Jaja Santiago led the charge with 23 kills, three aces and two blocks, but it was a total team effort, especially at the defensive end.

Head coach Francis Vicente acknowledged the great performance of his wards.

“I like where we are right now.”

“The team learned a lot from (Okayama Seagulls) coach (Akiyoshi) Kawamoto and they are employing all those lessons to real-game situations. So far, so good. The team is slowly peaking.”

Against Kobe Shinwa, the preparation of the team will surely be tested.

And Vicente expressed eagerness to solve the great Japanese riddle.

“We will be ready.”

“We saw Kobe Shinwa in the PSL before and it’s a prototype of how Asian volleyball should be played. We will watch them carefully, pick some valuable lessons and implement all the lessons we learned in the first week of this camp.”

“We’re still a work in progress. It’s still a long way to go.”

The Nationals will have a joint training with Kobe Shinwa on Saturday morning before playing another friendly in the afternoon.