Bagunas vows to serve country

Bryan Bagunas of National University provided the biggest surprise in the Clash of Heroes Monday night at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Bagunas said their coaching staff gave him the green light to join the National Team following a bridesmaid finish in the 79th UAAP men’s volleyball tournament.

“Sinabi na ng mga coaches namin from NU na pumunta na dito. Wala naman daw mawawala kung magta-try kami.”

The 6-foot-4 Balayan, Batangas native turned heads when he delivered 24 points for Pilipinas-Red Lakan, giving Pilipinas-Blue Rajah led by captain John Vic De Guzman a serious run for its money.

Without a doubt, Bagunas is all set to take his talent to the international stage after a very impressive stint in the UAAP.

National head coach Sammy Acaylar said players like Bagunas who displays full commitment for flag and country is the most important quality he’s been looking for in assembling the team for the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

“Si Bagunas hindi siya um-attend ng training dahil sa UAAP. Now, noong tinawag ko si Bagunas um-attend na siya. Kumbaga his willing to give himself for the country. ‘Yan ang hinahanap kong players ngayon.”

Balance

Being part of the national pool is no cakewalk.

Acaylar said after the fund-raising event, the national pool would go full blast in training.

In fact, he’ll add one more training session in the afternoon aside from the morning grind and conditioning on weekends.

With that, Bagunas prepares to balance his commitments to catch up with the demands of his university team and the national team.

But he said his main priority will always be to finish his studies.

“Para sa akin, uunahin ko muna yung pag-aaral ko sa NU. Kasi kung wala naman yung NU hindi ko naman mararating itong kinakatayuan ko ngayon.”

“Pero, siyempre kailangan ko din i-balance yung mga commitments ko doon (NU) at sa National Team.”

Through it all, Bagunas is all fired up to serve the country, which has been his ultimate dream.

“Siyempre po natutuwa ako na mabigyan ng chance para makapaglingkod sa country.”

And that’s what makes him very special.