Alyssa’s presence makes Vicente happy

DAVAO CITY – Head coach Francis Vicente was the happiest upon seeing Alyssa Valdez in the national women’s team tryouts Saturday at the University of Southeastern Philippines (USEP) gymnasium here.

An insider of the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) revealed that Vicente failed to contain his happiness upon sharing the court with his protégé, who has blossomed into one of the most popular and most influential athletes in the country today.

The source said Vicente and Valdez talked about things outside volleyball, including the mentor’s family and his eldest child, whom Valdez used to play with while she was still a lanky high school student at University of Santo Tomas.

At one point, they were spotted laughing and joking around as Vicente describes how tall his eldest child had grown.

Then, when Vicente finally gathered Valdez and other national team aspirants at the end of the workout, tears nearly rolled out of his eyes as he couldn’t believe that the possibility of coaching Valdez again is finally happening.

“I overheard coach Francis telling Alyssa: You have made me so happy. Thanks for coming. I really appreciate it.” “I overheard coach Francis telling Alyssa: You have made me so happy. Thanks for coming. I really appreciate it.” “Coach Francis almost broke down when he gathered the team at the end of the training. He may deny it, but his eyes were getting misty and his voice was starting to crack. He was really doing his best to hold back his tears.”

Vicente already flew back to Manila later that day to call the shots for University of the East in the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament while Valdez quietly left this bustling city Sunday morning.

Valdez will be watching the UAAP at the FilOil Flying V Center and there’s a strong possibility that she will meet Vicente again for another round of catch-up session.

Father and daughter

Those in the know can say that the relationship between Vicente and Valdez has always been special.

It was Vicente who brought Valdez to Manila and patiently sharpened her knife at UST, where she won three straight UAAP juniors titles with other rising stars like Kim Fajardo, Maruja Banaticla, Aerial Patnongon, Jaja Santiago and Dindin Manabat.

But after their championship run in 2010, Vicente and Valdez parted ways.

Vicente went on to coach National University while Valdez enrolled at Ateneo de Manila University.

Another source very close to Vicente said his relationship with Valdez turned frosty after they moved their separate ways.

“By then, medyo naging madalang na silang mag-usap. Nasa NU na si coach Francis at nasa Ateneo na si Alyssa. Madami ng nangyari.”

The crack that separates them further widened when Vicente joined the Philippine Superliga (PSL) while Valdez campaigned in the rival Philippine V-League.

The source said Vicente made several attempts to reach out to his former ward and recruit her to be part of his team; first with Philips Gold, then with Generika. But he’s always empty-handed.

“As far as I know, sinusubukan naman ni coach Francis na kausapin si Alyssa para maglaro sa kanya (sa PSL) pero hindi naging successful. Madami na kasi talagang factors na kailangan i-consider. Things are no longer the same again.”

Almost re-united

Finally, Vicente was appointed to call the shots for the national women’s team headed for two major international tournaments this August – the 29th Southeast Asian Games and the AVC Asian Seniors Women’s Championship.

Although there’s a handsome chance for him to just simply invite Valdez to be part of the squad, he still remained firm on his stand that nobody – even if you’re Alyssa Valdez – would be given special treatment.

That’s why when Valdez reached out to express her interest to join despite campaigning in the Thailand Volleyball League, Vicente’s heart was filled with joy.

“But there were still some reservations. Coach Francis doesn’t want to consider Alyssa as a shoo-in. He wants everybody to be given a chance. He wants to see her sincerity and willingness by asking her to report for the tryouts, even if she’s in Bangkok.” “But there were still some reservations. Coach Francis doesn’t want to consider Alyssa as a shoo-in. He wants everybody to be given a chance. He wants to see her sincerity and willingness by asking her to report for the tryouts, even if she’s in Bangkok.” “Fortunately, Alyssa complied. That’s why coach Francis was so happy seeing her again. All the stars have aligned.”

Valdez confirmed the source’s claim, saying that seeing her former coach for the first time in a long while brings a lot of good memories.

“We share a lot of good and happy memories. Seeing him again is surreal.”

The source reiterated that Vicente and Valdez’s relationship would always be special.

“What they have is a father-daughter relationship.” “What they have is a father-daughter relationship.” “Time, distance and other factors may separate them, but both of them will always have a special place in each other’s hearts. Yun bang kahit hindi kayo nagu-usap, kapag nagkita kayo, parang walang nangyari. Parang hindi kayo nagkalayo.”

Volleyverse tried to reach out to Vicente shortly before he boarded his flight to Manila, but all he gave was a beautiful smile.

Sometimes, action speaks louder than words.