Alyssa’s chances look solid

Barring any disaster or last-minute change of heart, Alyssa Valdez will be on top of the list when national coach Francis Vicente and his staff jot down the 24-woman pool where the national squad will be drawn.

An insider of the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) revealed that the coaches are tipped to vote in favor of the former Ateneo superstar after seeing her commitment during the Davao leg of the nationwide tryouts last month.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said aside from her skills, character and experience, Valdez’s dedication couldn’t be ignored after she opted to flew all the way from Bangkok just to fight for her slot against other Davao-based spikers.

Valdez, however, wouldn’t be able to join the team right away.

The training camp will open this Wednesday, kicking off the daily conditioning and skills training that will last until the next five months when the Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the Southeast Asian Games unfurl this August.

On the other hand, Valdez’s contract with her Thai club – 3BB Nokhonnont – would not expire until March 30.

"She will be available not earlier than April 1." "But it doesn't matter. The important thing is that the coaches have already seen her dedication and they are ready to welcome her as part of the pool. I think Alyssa will make it."

Vicente as well as assistant coaches Brian Esquibel, Kungfu Reyes, Benson Bocboc, Ian Fernandez, Nene Ybanez and Ronald Dulay are scheduled to deliberate on the final list late Monday.

He, however, refused to speculate whether Valdez – his high school protégé – would make it, saying that it’s better to wait for LVPI acting president Peter Cayco and president Joey Romasanta to personally make the announcement.

“Let’s just wait for the formal announcement of the LVPI on Tuesday.”

Solid pool

Valdez’s inclusion would definitely add firepower to the national pool.

Aside from her, explosive hitters Myla Pablo, Elaine Kasilag, Rachel Anne Daquis, Ara Galang and Honey Royse Tubino were also bidding for slots while 6-foot-7 Jaja Santiago could also be in the mix as the coaches were seriously studying the possibility of sliding her either in the opposite or open position due to her impressive all-around game.

Another solid spiker in Gretchel Soltones also has a fighting chance after showing up in the final leg of the tryouts all by her lonesome over the weekend.

Also looking to represent the country were former SEA Games campaigners Jovelyn Gonzaga, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Dindin Manabat, Aby Marano and Denise Lazaro as well as Michele Gumabao, Mika Reyes, Shaya Adorador, Cha Cruz, Kim Fajardo, Bang Pineda, Gen Casugod, Jen Reyes, Kat Arado and Roselle Baliton.

The source said nearly all of the ingredients in Vicente’s playbook are already available.

"What we have is a very deep and solid pool of players." "If all of them can display their commitment and attend training religiously, we can have an honest-to-goodness preparation that could give us a good chance in the Asian Senior and the SEA Games."

Cayco and Romasanta will join Vicente in announcing the 24-woman pool on Tuesday during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) forum at Golden Phoenix Hotel in Pasay City.