Alyssa wants another chance

Alyssa Valdez is keeping her fingers crossed that she will be given another chance to prove her worth in the national team.
Valdez’s mother team, Creamline, did not allow her to participate in the Clash of Heroes – a fund-raising event that aims to pick the final 18 members of the national squad headed for the 29th Southeast Asian Games.
The Cool Smashers said they do not want to risk Valdez’s health as they are in the middle of a tight tournament in the Premier Volleyball League.
Creamline knows that Valdez is the heart and soul of the team.
But it should also know that Valdez will not be going to Clash of Heroes only for her own benefit – but for the benefit of flag and country.
Valdez said if she wants to have her way, she would attend the event and fight for her slot in the national team.
In a previous statement, national head coach Francis Vicente said Valdez attended only once out of the past five training sessions and the Clash of Heroes would be her last chance to show that she deserves to be part of the team.
Vicente, her high school coach, doubted Valdez’s commitment, especially when she excused herself from training to attend to her skills camp.
But the former Ateneo star still insists that she wants to represent the country.
But at the 5:43 mark of the interview, reporters were stunned when they were cut short by Valdez’s business manager Vania Edralin, telling them that the discussion over her chances of making the national had already wrapped up.
Vicente said the Clash of Heroes would be very crucial in the selection of members of the national team.
Aside from giving him a clear idea on how the pieces would fit perfectly together, the Clash of Heroes also ultimately tests the commitment and dedication of the players.
So if Valdez misses the crucial affair, it’s safe to say that she would also completely lose her chance to return to the SEA Games, where she once served as the flag-bearer of the entire Philippine delegation.
Valdez said she would accept whatever the decision of Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) would be.
She said she couldn’t please everybody.
She, however, still wishes for another chance.