Alyssa vows to focus on NT duties

With her Premier Volleyball League (PVL) campaign finally over, Alyssa Valdez vows to focus on a very important task: Represent the country in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games this August.

Valdez’s journey back to the international arena is one for the books.

She, in fact, failed to show up in the first leg of the national tryouts as she was still campaigning as guest player in the Thailand Volleyball League.

With that, she had to fly all the way to Davao to catch the third and final leg of the selection process and punch a slot in the 25-woman squad.

Still, making it to the final 18 wasn’t a cakewalk.

Valdez teetered on the brink of getting cut after missing a handful of practice sessions.

Even national team head coach Francis Vicente – a known disciplinarian who used to be her first coach in the UAAP – called her out publicly to put things in order.

But that incident is now a thing of the past.

And now, Valdez is setting her eyes on an ultimate mission.

“After this (PVL), focus na tayo sa national team.”

“Two months na lang. I hope lahat makasuporta sa national team and we’re really hoping na maganda ang maging journey natin. Sabi nga nila, ‘this is just the beginning.’ Sana ituloy natin ang programa para sa Philippine volleyball.”

Talking terms

No less than Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) acting president Peter Cayco revealed that Valdez and Vicente are now in talking terms after the four-time UAAP Most Valuable Player awardee showed up in the team’s previous training.

He refused to speculate on what they are discussing, but a team insider said Valdez is now on the same page with her former guru.

Although there is a rising conflict in the schedule of the national team’s foreign training and Valdez’s club commitment, the source said everybody is glad that “everybody is now moving in the right direction.”

The Nationals will train in Japan from July 18 to 26 before swinging to China from July 27 to Aug. 2. Then, they will train on their own for a week in Manila before the AVC Asian Seniors unwraps on Aug. 9.

By the time the national team flies to Japan and China, the PVL Open Conference is still in full swing as it is tipped to start two weeks after the Reinforced Conference wraps up.

But the source said it doesn’t matter.

“At least they are now talking. That’s a very good sign.”

“Let’s just hope and pray that things fall into their proper places so we can assemble the strongest team possible with everybody on board.”

Volleyverse tried, but Vicente declined to issue any statement.

Hopeful

If things do not miscarry, it would be Valdez’s second straight SEA Games appearance.

She served as the country’s flag-bearer in the biennial meet two years ago in Singapore, a momentous occasion since it marked the return of the Filipinas in the prestigious regional concave after a decade of absence.

Valdez raised concern over the stoppage of their national team training, but remains hopeful that they can deliver an impressive performance.

The LVPI, after all, is just eyeing a medal of any color, hoping to gain momentum that will lead to a golden finish by the time the country hosts the Games in 2019.

“Iba definitely ang makakalaban namin sa SEA Games.”

“Ang difference lang siguro, nag-change din kami, nag-stop kami ng training while other countries didn’t. Still, we’re hopeful na maganda ang ipakita namin sa SEA Games.”

Valdez knows that the stars must align for the country to return back to the medal podium.

But at least they are now taking the first few steps.