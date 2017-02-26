Alyssa touches young girl’s life

DAVAO CITY – All Nicole Bacamante wanted was to see her idol, Alyssa Valdez.

Yet, she walked away as the biggest winner – with a wide smile and an athletic scholarship on her pocket.

A 10th grade student at the University of Immaculate Concepcion here, Bacamante said she knew the chances of making it to the national team headed for the 29th Southeast Asian Games and the AVC Asian Women’s Seniors Championship in August were razor-thin.

She knew it was a leap of faith. But her burning desire to see Valdez fueled her to try her luck.

“Idol ko po talaga sya eh. Sobra.” “Idol ko po talaga sya eh. Sobra.” “Unexpected po ang pagpunta ko sa tryouts kasi wala ako sa bahay namin, nasa bahay ako ng classmate ko, gumagawa kami ng performance task ng may biglang tumawag sa akin para i-invite ako sa tryouts. Nadito daw si Ate Aly. So pumunta ako. Gusto ko po talaga syang makita.”

Her brazen move paid off as she was picked as one of the four aspirants who will join Valdez in the scrimmage.

Although she’s an open spiker, she volunteered to play as setter and delivered a couple of beautiful passes to her ultimate idol, much to the delight of the large crowd that gathered at the University of Southeastern Philippines gymnasium.

“Hindi po ako makapaniwala na kasama ko sya sa loob ng court, na nahahawakan ko sya, nahahawakan nya ang buhok ko. Hindi ako makapaniwala. Parang panaginip lang.” “Hindi po ako makapaniwala na kasama ko sya sa loob ng court, na nahahawakan ko sya, nahahawakan nya ang buhok ko. Hindi ako makapaniwala. Parang panaginip lang.” “Wala naman po syang sinasabi. Smile lang po sya palagi kahit nagkakamali kami. Sige lang po ang usap namin sa loob at sinasabi nya na bawi na lang kami.”

Lucky break

At the end of the 30-minute scrimmage, Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) acting president Peter Cayco approached her with a massive surprise.

He’s offering her a slot for the high school squad of Arellano University.

“Dream naman po talaga ng every athlete na maglaro sa UAAP or any other leagues sa Manila.” “Dream naman po talaga ng every athlete na maglaro sa UAAP or any other leagues sa Manila.” “Hindi ko po talaga akalain na mangyayari ito. Parang panaginip lang.”

Bacamonte said Valdez inspires her to work hard and strive for excellence. And the golden experience of sharing the court with her is something she will cherish for the rest of her life.

“Para po kasing nakikita ko ang sarili ko sa kanya. Maingay din po ako sa loob ng court at team captain pa.” “Para po kasing nakikita ko ang sarili ko sa kanya. Maingay din po ako sa loob ng court at team captain pa.” “UAAP Season 75 yung time na first time ako nanood ng UAAP. Yun ang time na Ateneo-La Salle. Then parang nung pagpalo ni Ate Aly, parang ‘wow!”

Long before Valdez and more than half of the crowd were gone, Bacamonte still remained standing on the same floor that she shared with her idol just few moments ago.

She doesn’t want to leave yet.

She doesn’t want this magical moment to end.

That’s how Valdez beautifully touched her life.