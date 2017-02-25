Alyssa steals show in Davao

DAVAO CITY — Alyssa Valdez landed in this sunny southern city Saturday and wasted no time in winning the hearts of everyone.

Valdez was the star of the show when Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) stages its third leg of tryouts for the national women’s team headed for the Southeast Asian Games and AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship.

She reported at the University of Southeastern Philippines (USEP) gymnasium a little past lunch and was welcomed by a couple of old friends as well as over a hundred of fans, some of them even coming from nearby towns.

They showed up in blue Heartstrong shirts and unfurled a large banner: Welcome to Davao, Alyssa Valdez!

Then, the national coach Francis Vicente stepped in together with LVPI president Joey Romasanta and acting president Peter Cayco.

Valdez quickly stood up and welcomed Vicente — her high school coach — by blessing his hand like the good old days before taking a bow and unleashing a friendly kiss to national men’s team head coach Sammy Acaylar.

One of the coaches joked: Sawadeeka, a Thai greeting in reference to Valdez’s ongoing stint in the Thailand Volleyball League.

Reunited

It was the first time for Valdez and Vicente to share the court together after winning three consecutive titles for University of Santo Tomas in the UAAP juniors division.

Valdez filled up the official information sheet before Romasanta extended his hand, saying: Thanks for coming, Alyssa.

By then, fans are starting to pack up the arena as if a titanic Ateneo-La Salle encounter is underway.

They cheered every move and celebrated every single smile coming from the arguably most popular volleyball player in the country.

A young girl even bravely ran into the court to solicit a kiss from her hero.

A member of the coaching staff, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Vicente and LVPI executives are happy over the outcome of the tryout.

“Alyssa lightens up the mood. Everybody here in Davao loves her.”

But if the coaching staff and LVPI officials were glad, Valdez’s fellow aspirants were obviously nervous.

Macky Carino, the chief deputy of Acaylar, asked them: Starstruck kayo ‘day?

A burst of laughter erupted.

Alyssa Valdez surely took this city by storm.