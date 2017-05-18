Alyssa knocks on LVPI’s door

In a stunning twist, Alyssa Valdez reached out to Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) to express her eagerness to be part of the national women’s team headed for the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

Valdez, arguably the country’s most popular volleyball player, showed up at Bayleaf Hotel to meet LVPI president Peter Cayco and explain her absence in the Clash of Heroes – the one-game match which serves as the final tryout for aspiring members of the national team.

Valdez was with fellow national pool members Kim Fajardo and Aby Marano, who also both missed the crucial event that was organized by the PSC-POC Media Group in cooperation with LVPI and Philippine Sports Commission.

Cayco said he accepts her apology, but she should also reach out to national coach Francis Vicente and the organizers, who spent sleepless nights just to pool together the country’s brightest players and present them to the fans, sponsors and media in one ultimate battle.

Her apology, however, doesn’t guarantee a slot in the national team.

After all, composing the 18-man pool is the decision of Vicente and his staff.

“It’s up to Francis to decide. Nasa kanya na ang bola.”

“We trust Francis’ wisdom in assembling the team. Basta the federation will support whoever he will pick.”

Mum

Volleyverse reached out to Vicente, but he refused to confirm or deny any discussion with Valdez.

He said he is in the middle of a meeting with his coaching staff composed of Brian Esquibel, Ronald Dulay, Nene Chavez, Kungfu Reyes, Ian Fernandez and Benson Bocboc.

In his previous statement, he said the Clash of Heroes would be a major factor, but it won’t be the sole basis of his decision.

He stressed there’s a lot of things to be considered, especially the player’s skills, attitude and attendance in the weekly training sessions.

“The door is not yet locked. All they have to do is to knock.”

“I want to see their commitment. I want them to prove that they really want to be part of the national team. It’s really up to them how they will show it.”

Vicente said nobody is being considered as a shoo-in in the women’s national team, which will also see action in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship that the country will host this August.

And at this point, anything is possible.

“It depends kung anong lalabas during the deliberation. I will still get all the inputs of my coaches and listen to their explanation. This is going to be a very long process.”