Alyssa, Jaja, RAD, Mika lead PHL pool

The country’s best and brightest volleyball stars are set to align when they campaign in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games this August.

The Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) formally announced the composition of the national pool with former Ateneo superstar Alyssa Valdez, rising stars Mika Reyes and Jaja Santiago as well as veteran Rachel Anne Daquis leading the pack.

Valdez, the country’s first local player to suit up as import in the Thailand Volleyball League, was unanimously voted by a panel of coaches headed by Francis Vicente after flying all the way from Bangkok just to grace the third leg of the nationwide tryouts in Davao City.

On the same note, Philippine Superliga (PSL) superstars Santiago and Reyes were picked due to their talent and ceiling as well as their handsome potential in becoming two of the most important players in the years to come.

Daquis, for her part, is arguably the most seasoned among all the aspirants after bidding in several international tournaments, including the SEA Games in Singapore two years ago and the prestigious FIBV Women’s Club World Championship where she competed against the world best players fro Turkey, Japan, Italy and Brazil.

Aside from the four stalwarts, also making the first cut were middle blockers Aby Marano, Dindin Manabat, Lourdes Clemente, Gen Casugod, Maika Ortiz and Marivic Meneses as well as grizzled opposite spikers Jovelyn Gonzaga and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, who both represented the country in the beach volleyball competition of the 2011 SEA Games in Palembang Indonesia.

Open spikers Myla Pablo, Gretchel Soltones and Elaine Kasilag also made it as well as setters Roselle Baliton, Rhea Dimaculangan and Kim Fajardo, who served as the chief playmaker when the country hosted in the prestigious world tilt last year.

Serving as libero would be Bia General, Denden Lazaro and Kathleen Faith Arado.

Surprises

Surprises, however, sparked when Vicente inserted the names of current Ateneo and La Salle stars despite missing the final leg of the tryouts for UAAP and NCAA players.

Kat Tolentino and Maddie Maddayag of Ateneo as well as Kim Dy and Dawn Macandili of La Salle were last-minute inclusions to the powerful and very solid pool that had been jacked up from 24 to 25 players due to its depth and talent.

Vicente explained that he understands the situation of the four college players, but if they will not show up in the first few sessions of training, he will have no choice but to replace them with other players who are more deserving.

Sources said Dy and Macandili reached out to Vicente to beg off from joining the final leg of the tryout due to their UAAP match. They, however, vowed that they would show up in the first day of training to submit themselves to battery tests that other aspirants underwent.

"These people were handpicked. I understand that they have UAAP commitment that's why they didn't make it. "The two La Salle players (Dy and Macandili) called me up, saying that they can't make it. So I told them that they can attend on the first day of training and fill up everything that other players have filled up." "We also sent a letter, through my assistant coaches, to the Ateneo players. They were already well-informed."

Vicente said he liked the outcome of the tryouts that were staged in Manila, Cebu and Davao before swinging back to Manila for the special tryout for collegiate players.

"I liked how it went." "I think about 80 to 90 percent of the players in my 'wish list' showed up. With that, we can now assemble a strong and solid team capable of making a good run in two major international tourneys ahead."

LVPI acting president Peter Cayco said hopes are high on the members of the national pool, where the 12-woman national team will be drawn.

"We have been combing the country for the finest volleyball talents for the past few weeks and these are the best – and the most committed – players in the country today." "We expect this pool of players to train hard and make the country proud. Our mission is to surpass at least 8th place in the AVC Asian Senior and win a medal of any color in the SEA Games. I think it's possible. We will support them every step of the way."

Also joining Cayco and Vicente in making the announcement were LVPI president Joey Romasanta, PSL president Ramon Suzara, UAAP board member Rod Roque, LVPI board member Atty. Ramon Malinao and men’s team head coach Sammy Acaylar.

Daily grind

But the journey of these players wouldn’t end with their inclusion to the pool.

Vicente said the next few days will be very tough as they will hold daily training – strength and conditioning workout in the morning and skills training in the afternoon – starting Wednesday when he formally opens the training camp with an introductory meeting, orientation and setting of expectations.

He said the Spartan-like training program is designed not only to bolster the volleyball prowess and develop chemistry and camaraderie among the players, but also to test their commitment in serving the flag and country.

"Training with the national team daily in the morning and in the afternoon and with your club team in the evening will be very exhausting." "But that's how we can test the willingness and dedication of these players in playing for the country. We will measure not only their skills and talent, but also their heart." "The players with the biggest heart would be the last women standing."

Tasked to assist Vicente in handling the national team program will be Brian Esquivel, Ronald Dulay and Zenaida Ybanez-Chavez, who was named as Best Attacker and Most Valuable Player when the country won its last gold medal in the Singapore SEA Games in 1993.

Kungfu Reyes and Ian Fernandez of University of Santo Tomas will serve as trainers while Benson Bocboc of La Salle would be the statistician.