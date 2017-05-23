Aiza vows to defy Father Time

While young talents are rising, seasoned veteran Aiza Maizo-Pontillas is thrilled to regain the lost pride and glory of Philippine volleyball in the international stage.

Maizo-Pontillas cracked into the final 18-woman roster that will see action in two major tournaments this year.

It would be her second tour of duty in the Southeast Asian Games if she survives the final cut.

But at 29, Maizo-Pontillas’ critics couldn’t help but question her talent, asking her to give young guns a chance.

She understands their claim.

“Naiintindihan ko naman kasi siguro ang hinahanap nila sa mas bata ay ‘yung bilis. Pero hindi, hindi pa naman ako gano’n katanda.”

But Maizo-Pontillas bared that age is not the sole basis to prove her worth in the national team.

She strongly believes that she still has same power, grit and fighting heart to compete for the sake of the country.

“Kailangan ko lang gawin kung ano yung laro ko.”

“Ano lang naman ako eh, kapag pinasok mo ako, siyempre ibibigay ko lahat ng best ko, gagawin ko lahat ng makakaya ko para makapag-contribute sa country.”

Through it all, Maizo-Pontillas assured her critics that she would live above their expectations.

She’s ready for war no matter what it takes.

“Hindi sila magsisi na nandito ako kasi i-prove ko sa kanila na worthy ang pagkakakapasok ko dito sa national team.”

And nobody can stop her — not even Father Time.