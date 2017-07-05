Acaylar bares Johnvic’s deputy

Skipper John Vic De Guzman will have the support of seasoned veteran Reyson Fuentes in leading the way for the men’s national team as it competes in the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games this August in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Head coach Sammy Acaylar named Philippine Air Force Jet Spiker Fuentes as De Guzman’s assistant captain ball.

He said Fuentes, who formerly played for the National University in the UAAP, definitely fits the job.

Acaylar bared that he always backs De Guzman in leading the national squad that is composed of today’s young and well-experienced players.

“Reyson always supports Johnvic as a captain ball.”

“He acts as the team’s big brother. He always help us in motivating and pushing each Nationals to their limits so they could give their best. He’s also very approachable and patient.”

The three-time V-League Best Blocker, Fuentes, currently serves for the Philippine Air Force. He, however, didn’t suit up for the team in the ongoing Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

Prepared

Acaylar said the men’s national team is all set for war.

The 14-man roster will join a two-day pocket tournament against a team from Macau on July 13 to 15 at Imus City before leaving to Sowun, South Korea for a two-week training camp.

He said the Nationals are all excited for these exposures as part of their preparation in the biennial meet.

Acaylar also made sure that he has all bases covered.

“Prepared naman na ang mga bata.”

“Sa totoo lang hungry (for glory) ang team ko pero palagi ko lang sinasabi sa kanila na maging patient at patuloy na maghanda pa physically, psychologically, and religiously.”

A known disciplinarian mentor, Acaylar, said the national squad is expected to meet its peak condition after the camp abroad where they’re set to battle against the best club teams in South Korea.

“Naniniwala ako na may potential ang team ko but we will not win kung isang tao lang ang gagana doon kaya I make sure na lahat sila kumikilos at nagko-contribute sa team.”

And by that time, Acaylar also hopes that De Guzman and Fuentes can fulfill their roles as leaders of the national team.

After all, they say two heads are better than one.