Rebisco boosts support to PHL volleyball

A new era for high school volleyball has been born, all thanks to Rebisco.

The staunch supporter of Philippine volleyball formally launched the Rebisco Volleyball League for Girls, 18 and under Wednesday at the Buffalo Wild Wings, Capitol Commons in Pasig.

The league (previously sponsored by Shakey’s) that has grown and expanded over the past 15 years begins a new chapter with Rebisco as it paves the way for a new breed of volleyball stars.

Organized and managed by Metropolitan Sports and Events Group Inc., headed by Mr. Alfredo Infante, a former media practitioner, and Coach Johanz Danyz Buenvenida, a renowned volleyball guru and sporting events manager, the girls’ league has earned a solid reputation for being a well-run tournament among public and private schools’ volleyball teams nationwide.

Alyssa Valdez, arguably the country’s most popular player today, is one of the products of the league when she played for the University of Santo Tomas (UST) in high school. She, in fact, has been hailed as the Most Valuable Player of the league in 2009 NCR leg and has also won several Best Attacker awards in both NCR and National legs from 2008 to 2010.

Other alumnae of the league were former Ateneo de Manila star setter Jia Morado, Dzi Gervacio, Aeriel Patnongon, Pau Soriano, and National Team member Denden Lazaro; who graced the launching of the Rebisco Volleyball League.

The aim of the Rebisco Volleyball League is to provide a competitively fun and enjoyable venue for high school volleyball players to showcase their skills, aligned with the vision of Rebisco to be the main driving force behind Philippine volleyball.

Rebisco has been a strong supporter of Philippine volleyball over the years.

Notable among its efforts have been its sponsorship of the Ateneo de Manila Volleyball Program; the forming of Creamline in the Premier Volleyball League; the sponsorship of the national team to the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship in Laguna and the AVC Asian Women’s Volleyball Club Championship in Kazakhstan; and the ratings-smashing Battle of the Rivals between mortal rivals Ateneo de Manila Lady Eagles and the De La Salle Lady Spikers last July.

With its presence having been felt in the amateur collegiate ranks as well as in the professional levels, it was only logical that Rebisco would now turn its attention to the grassroots, the high school level, where the country’s next generation of future volleyball stars is being made.

With the Rebisco Volleyball League, the future of Philippine Volleyball begins here & fans won’t have to wait long for the first action as the National Finals will be held 20-27 November at the Sta. Rosa Gymnasium.

To keep up to date with all the latest news follow the leagues’ Facebook page.