Will Valdez return to V-League?

Alyssa Valdez confirmed that she’s booked to fly to Bangkok next week to formally start her training with Thai powerhouse 3BB Nakornnont in the Thailand Volleyball League.

The former Ateneo superstar and arguably the most popular player in the country today is expected to make her debut on January 29 against King-Bangkok, officially making her the third Filipino to suit up as an import in a foreign league.

She will be reunited with former Bureau of Customs reinforcements Kanjana Kuthaisong and Nattanicha Jaisaen together with Tichaya Boonlert, who campaigned as one of seven imports of PSL Manila in the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship last year.

The three-time UAAP Most Valuable Player will also see action in the Thai-Denmark Super League, where she has a golden chance of facing Jaja Santiago, Aby Marano, Rachel Anne Daquis and the rest of the PSL All-Star squad.

In a television interview, Valdez confirmed that she’s returning to the country to play in the 14th season of the Philippine V-League as soon as the Thai tourney is over on March 31.

The V-League will open in March with the staging of the Reinforced Conference. If and when a V-League squad decides to put Valdez on its roster, she won’t be available until midway into the conference.

“Well, I think naiintindihan din naman nila and schedule so I guess kung aabot ako or may team pa na gusting tumanggap sa akin, okay lang. But then if wala naman, okay lang din.”

New contract

Valdez last played for the Transformers, leading the young squad into the finals before losing to a powerhouse Pocari Sweat side, which was bannered by a pair of American imports. But her contract with BOC had already expired, making her very much available to negotiate with other teams in the V-League.

“Wala na akong contract sa BOC kasi di ba new season, new year din? So I think it’s a brand-new discussion and brand-new contract na din.”

The 23-year old Valdez said she’s willing to play for any team.

“Basta kung may willing na magpalaro sa akin, basta kung kaya ko, maglalaro ako.”

Valdez added that she wants to share whatever lesson she will gain in Thailand to other local players. After all, her victory is also the victory of Philippine volleyball.