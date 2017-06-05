Will Patcharee return?

Shortly after bombing out of contention, Philippine Air Force spent over an hour of dugout talk to look back on its journey in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

The depleted Lady Jet Spikers suffered a 25-16, 26-24, 25-17 setback to Creamline in the final day of quarterfinals Thursday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

As a result, they have to pack their bags for an early vacation together with Perlas, which surrended to reigning champion Pocari Sweat.

It was such a disheartening scene for the Lady Jet Spikers, who marched for an all-out war despite knowing that they were shorthanded.

Team captain Joy Cases, along with mainstays Iari Yongco, Jocemer Tapic, Mary Ann Pantino, Angel Antipuesto and veteran playmaker Wendy Semana, failed to fill the void left by Judy Caballejo and Dell Palomata.

And while all the teams tapped two imports in the import-flavored conference, Philippine Air Force, unfortunately, only recruited one.

A member of Thailand National Team for 12 years, Patcharee Saengmuang returned for another tour of duty with hopes to lead the Lady Jet Spikers back to their old winning form.

But Saengmuang couldn’t do it alone.

She were completely dominated by their opponents, knowing that she’s the lone focal point of offense.

The Lady Jet Spikers ended up raising the white flag.

However, through it all, the 39-year old Saengmuang said they have nothing to be ashamed of.

They did everything to survive.

Saengmuang added that the hopes of the reclaiming Philippine Air Force’s lost pride and glory may not be for them, this time.

“It’s okay lang.”

“We did our best but may be it’s not for us this time. We just have to accept that it’s all over for us but it’s okay. We must to learn from this experience.”

When asked if she will still return to play in the country, she kidded:

“Sure, maybe I will play in All-Filipino.”

With Saengmuang deeply hooked up with Filipino culture, there’s surely nothing that could stop her from flying to the country even on short notice.