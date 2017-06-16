The unsung heroes of Pocari Sweat

The spotlight was on the starting lineup of Pocari Sweat as it formally capped its campaign in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference with a title.
Krystal Rivers, who came in time for the finals to replace Bosnian import Edina Selimovic, proved to be as good as advertised when she displayed her scoring prowess in her short — but sweet — stint in the PVL.
The 5-foot-11 Alabama native lit up the scoreboard when she tallied a total of 73 points in three matches anchored on 65 kills, seven blocks and an ace.
PVL’s Best Import Michelle Strizak, on the other hand, was still there as she provided much-needed offense and defense for the champions together with local top hitter and Finals Most Valuable Player Myla Pablo.
Middle hitters Jeanette Panaga and Desiree Dadang were also very impressive in boosting the morale of the Lady Warriors in action and manning their frontline defense.
Ultimately, team captain Gyzelle Sy and Melissa Gohing’s leadership in and out of the court has been very effective for Pocari Sweat.
True enough, they have all done well to tow the squad to its third overall crown.
But there are some unsung heroes who quietly stood out in the Lady Warriors’ march to the throne.
While waiting for Rivers to finally secure her international transfer certificate, a former National University standout, Nepomuceno, was deployed as opposite spiker for the Lady Warriors.
Nepomuceno was able to fill in the missing link for Pocari Sweat to live up the expectations.
And even with Rivers already around, she was always ready to back her up and perform at her best to redeem herself and repay her coaches’ trust.
Aside from leading the cheersquad of Pocari Sweat from the sidelines, Cainglet-Cayetano has also proven her worth for the three-time league champions.
She has taken a role of a service specialist since Maria Shola Alvarez was not seen in action due to a knee injury.
Whenever she’s called in to serve, her cheerful mood transformed into beastmode to deliver at her best and make her kids Ino and Fille Renee proud.
Who would’ve thought that after taking a breather, De Leon would be bolder and fiercer in her major comeback?
She has been the game changer for Pocari Sweat.
Whenever Panaga or Dadang was having a rough time from defending the net, De Leon will march in the court well-prepared to stand behind them.
In fact, when BaliPure was trying to make a rally in Game 3, it was De Leon who applied the finishing touches as she soared for a quick hit that sealed the championship.
In the end, De Leon couldn’t believe that she and the rest of the Lady Warriors would end their campaign in a dramatic fashion despite all the adversities that came their way.
The University of Santo Tomas product also said it doesn’t matter whether she’s in or out of the court as long as she could make her presence felt by helping the team in any way that she can.
What a journey it has been for these Lady Warriors.
But more than anything else, it was their collective team effort and big fighting hearts that made them the queens in the country’s vintage club league.