Undersized Sato stands tallest

Filipino-Japanese middle hitter Risa Sato of Bali Pure may not be the tallest, but she’s serving as the biggest threat to the giants of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

Sato delivered timely hits in the crucial stretch to tow the Purest Water Defenders past Creamline and book an outright semifinal berth Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Bali Pure head coach Roger Gorayeb couldn’t help but commend her tremendous contribution.

He said the prized middle blocker may not have a towering height but her lightning-quick hits and solid kill blocks completely define her game.

“Si Risa ever since ang laki ng contribution sa amin, sobrang laki.”

Gorayeb added that Sato may not be as powerful as other spikers, but it is her hustle and aggressiveness that make her shine the brightest.

“Hindi lang siya napapansin kasi siyempre panggitna siya, lumalabas. Hindi rin naman si Risa yung tipo ng player na kapag pinalo mo lumalagabog yung bola katulad ng outside hitters.”

“Pero ako talagang ramdam na ramdam ko yung presence ni Risa maski ‘yung ibang mga laro ang laking bagay niya. Ako nakikita ko ‘yun.”

“‘Yung mga tao hinahanap nila mga explosive na player. Si Risa hindi 6’4” o 6’5” pero kung maglaro siya parang 6’4”, 6’5”.

“Ang laki ng naitutulong niya.”

Strong connection

Gorayeb also credited the impressive playmaking skills of rising star Jasmine Nabor.

“‘Yung connection din nila si Jas (Nabor) kita naman kahit nakaupo na maibibigay pa niya.”

He emphasized that their success is due to his obedient players, who easily follow his instructions and translate it into triumphs.

“Mababait kasi yung mga player maski ‘yung mga imports.”

Gorayeb also shared that cultural differences with Sato never became a problem. In fact, it even makes their relationship a lot stronger.

“She’s very kind and she’s very easy to be with.”

“Napakabait, siya pa nga yung nahihiya kay Jas (Nabor) kapag hindi niya napapalo ang bola. Nagtatanong siya kung anong gagawin, kung mabagal ba o mabilis.”