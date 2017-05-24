Undersized Sato stands tallest

Filipino-Japanese middle hitter Risa Sato of Bali Pure may not be the tallest, but she’s serving as the biggest threat to the giants of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.
Sato delivered timely hits in the crucial stretch to tow the Purest Water Defenders past Creamline and book an outright semifinal berth Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.
Bali Pure head coach Roger Gorayeb couldn’t help but commend her tremendous contribution.
He said the prized middle blocker may not have a towering height but her lightning-quick hits and solid kill blocks completely define her game.
Gorayeb added that Sato may not be as powerful as other spikers, but it is her hustle and aggressiveness that make her shine the brightest.
Gorayeb also credited the impressive playmaking skills of rising star Jasmine Nabor.
He emphasized that their success is due to his obedient players, who easily follow his instructions and translate it into triumphs.
Gorayeb also shared that cultural differences with Sato never became a problem. In fact, it even makes their relationship a lot stronger.