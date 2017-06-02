True love waits for Mel

Since reigning titlist Pocari Sweat marched into the quarterfinals, prized libero Mel Gohing has been stepping out of Filoil Flying V Center with a radiant smile and a beautiful bouquet of white roses.

It gets bigger and bigger every game.

But Gohing has no idea on the identity of the sender.

“‘JB’ lang ‘yung naka-pangalan pero I don’t know kung ‘yun ba talaga ang real name niya.”

“Pangatlo na ito, nag-start ‘to noong first game ng quarters so naught lang ako kasi biglang (may flowers). Wala naman akong kinakausap recently kasi sobrang focus ako sa game kaya niloloko ako ng mga tao na single. Pero ako naman okay lang kasi focus ako sa team tapos biglang ‘yun every before game mayroon na lang pumapasok tapos ako hindi ko alam ano mafi-feel ko kasi first time nga na may nag-surprise sa akin and effort tapos palaki pa nang palaki ang bulaklak na dumadating every time na tumatagal so nakaka-touch lang.”

Every bouquet of white roses is always accompanied by short, but sweet and motivating notes.

“Sabi niya lang parang good luck to your game, I would love to meet you in person, mga ganoon.”

Gohing said she deeply appreciates how thoughtful her secret admirer is but with the Lady Warriors still in the thick of things of retaining their crown, she has to set aside matters of the heart to keep her focus on the goal.

“Nakaka-touch, hindi pa ako kinikilig kasi hindi ko pa siya kilala, pero parang ang weird ng feeling kung kikiligin ako kasi di ko pa siya kilala so mahirap umasa. Char!”

“Wala talaga (akong idea) kasi wala talaga akong kinakausap ngayon, as in focused ako sa team so ‘yun block-buster muna ang mga interesado kasi gusto ko magfocus sa season.”

“Niloloko nga ako nina coach (Rommel Abella) pero sabi ko, coach after the season na lang kasi focus muna.”

The former La Salle star has left the dating scene since calling it quits with National University cager Matt Salem seven months ago.

Aside from playing for Pocari Sweat, Gohing also does coaching chores for volleyball camps with her bestfriend Michele Gumabao and hosting for CNN Sports Desk.

So the bouquet of roses must be something.

Unfortunately for “JB,” her sweetness has to take a backseat as Gohing has an ultimate mission to accomplish — lead the Lady Warriors back to the throne.

After all, true love waits.