Top 5 players to watch

The much-awaited Collegiate Conference of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) is just around the corner.

Twelve squads in the women’s division are about to duke it out for the crown starting this weekend at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

But, first, let’s take a quick look at the Top 5 players that are expected to make an impact for their teams in this tournament:

5. Jovielyn Prado – Arellano University

From playing with Cocolife in the rival league to Power Smashers in the Reinforced and Open Conferences of the PVL – Prado has proven her worth enough.

But, this time, it is her leadership skills that will be put to a litmus test as she was tasked to be lead the Lady Chiefs to emerge victorious in this campaign.

The reigning NCAA champion, Arellano, is expected to take this tourney by storm as part of its preparation to defend its title in the NCAA next season.

4. Cesca Racraquin – San Beda College

Racraquin has all the qualities to become classic.

From offense to defense – that’s how she plays her game. She can be a spiker at first look and can also be a defensive specialist when needed – something that she has shown when she played with Creamline in the previous conferences of the PVL this year.

True enough, the future indeed looks bright for the NCAA Season 92 Rookie of the Year, Racraquin, but will this also include a crown for her dear school?

3. Jerrili Malabanan – Far Eastern University

The soft-spoken Malabanan has definitely stepped up her game since she powered BaliPure and win the elusive PVL Open Conference title.

She turned into a beautiful beast in the hard court.

With that, everyone is excited on how will FEU’s returning head coach George Pascua would maximize her deadly brew of height and skills.

2. Aiko Urdas – National University

Urdas has moved on from pain.

She has finally regained her confidence and deadly form after suffering a painful injury few years back.

In fact, she was shone as one of the brightest stars when BaliPure dethroned Pocari Sweat to win the PVL Open Conference crown last month.

With the absence of 6-foot-5 Jaja Santiago in NU’s roster, Urdas is expected to spearhead the Lady Bulldogs in winning the grandslam in the V-League.

1. Deanna Wong – Ateneo de Manila

All eyes are now on Wong as she is set to fill the void left by prized playmaker Jia Morado in the Ateneo.

After being converted as a libero in the previous UAAP season, Wong returned to play her original position as a setter and orchestrate the offense of the rebuilding Lady Eagles.

How will she adjust?

Will she live up to expectations?

Well, let’s just let these ladies’ game do the talking.