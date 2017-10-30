Team Roger happy to win, give back

It was for the fans.

Roger Gorayeb-led Red Team recovered from a third set meltdown to pull off a 25-21 25-22 13-25, 25-21 victory over the White Team in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Star Sunday at FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

University of the Philippines (UP) star Diana Carlos shone the brightest for the Red Team, finishing the job with 15 points while the much-improved Aiko Urdas of National University chipped in 11 markers.

Gorayeb emphasized that the match was all for fun.

He added that his squad was happy to give back to the fans and raise funds for the benefit of Hero Foundation.

“Masaya kami, unang-una, kasi ito naman ginawa para sa mga fans ng mga batang ito. Pangalawa, para doon Hero Foundation, ‘yung makatulong kami, makabigay kami ng kasiyahan sa mga tao.” “Ito na ang soli namin sa suportang binigay nila for the past three conferences at saka very noble ‘yung rason ng pagkakaroon nito eh.”

The Rico De Guzman-mentored White Team tried to force a decider after saving two match points until Carlos unloaded an ace from the service box.

Nicole Tiamzon of Banko-Perlas tallied 14 points for the White Team while Isa Molde of UP and Bea de Leon of Ateneo scored 12 and 11, respectively.

The PVL stars capped the night with a dance number.