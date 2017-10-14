Sweet sweep for Lady Bulldogs

Sweet sweep.

National University completed a tournament sweep when it clobbered UAAP rival Far Eastern University, 25-22, 25-19, 19-25, 25-16, in the best-of-three title showdown of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference Saturday night at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

It’s the Lady Bulldogs’ third collegiate title since winning the defunct V-League’s last two crowns in 2015 and 2016.

NU clinched the series opener, 25-22, 21-25, 25-18, 26-24, Wednesday.

The Sampaloc-based squad banked on the firepower of Conference Most Valuable Player (MVP) Jaja Santiago, who dropped 22 points off 19 kills and three aces. Jorelle Singh and Aiko Urdas added 11 and 10 markers, respectively.

Finals MVP Jasmine Nabor tossed 45 excellent sets and scored six points for NU.

The league’s 1st Best Middle Blocker Jeanette Villareal and Czarina Carandang combined 20 points for the Lady Tamaraws, who missed the services of skipper Bernadeth Pons and starting libero Kyla Atienza due to the UAAP beach volleyball finals.