UP sends Benilde packing

University of the Philippines extended its winning streak to two to stay in the hunt for a semis spot in the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference Monday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Maroons showed the exit door to College of Saint Benilde via sweep 25-19, 25-13, 25-19.

Team captain Tots Carlos kept the Katipunan-based squad in pace as she delivered 14 points while Marian Buitre chipped in 10 markers. Isa Molde and Justine Dorog combined 16 points.

Ranya Musa, Diane Ventura and Marites Pablo scored a total of 12 points for the Lady Blazers, who could hardly answer with the hot smashes of the Lady Maroons due to a poor floor defense.

With the loss, CSB remained winless in three outings and is out of Final Four race.