Rivers puts Pocari close to title

Krystal Rivers’ name was finally called in the starting lineup of defending titlist Pocari Sweat when it clashed with Bali Pure in Game 1 of the best-of-three title series of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

The fans loudly cheered when she stepped into the court.

Unfortunately, Rivers started out flat as she committed three consecutive errors early in the opening set, giving the Purest Water Defenders a slight chance to pull away.

She found herself scoring a point midway in the first set with a powerful attack that tied the match at 16. But the momentum didn’t die down as Bali Pure closed out the set, 25-22.

The Lady Warriors redeemed themselves in the second set and were able to return the favor.

Rivers ultimately played her best run of the match in the third set en route to a four-set demolition of the Purest Water Defenders 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15, Thursday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Pocari Sweat is only a win away from retaining its crown after leading the finals series, 1-0.

Adjustments

Despite a sluggish start, the all-time leading scorer for University of Alabama in the US NCAA still delivered 20 points in her debut game in the semi-profesional league.

“It was pretty awesome.”

“It was my first time playing here in professional match.”

The 5-foot-11 power hitter, however, admitted that it took her quite a while to adjust to the Filipino-style of volleyball but team captain Gyzelle Sy made it a lot easy.

“It took some time for me before I settled in. But once I did it was a lot of fun the energy of the fans is amazing.”

“Gy (Sy) was really good in adjusting to what I need. If I need something different she adjusts. It’s always great to have that communication between the setter.”

Still, Rivers proved to be as good as advertised.

And the screaming fans whenever she attempts for a high-leaping attack could attest to that, which the American appreciates big time.

“I’ve been here for two weeks and I’ve seen how excited the fans are for me. It was great to see how they’re excited not only for me but for the team as well.”

But the job is not done yet.

The Lady Warriors still need another win to close out the series and extend their reign in the league.

“I’ve seen how much the team puts their heart into this.”

“I just want to go out there and do the best out there for the team and help them win the championship.”