UP remains a work in progress

University of the Philippines (UP) solidified its semifinals bid after sweeping San Beda College (SBC), 25-16, 25-19, 25-20, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

With their third straight win, the Lady Maroons shared an identical 3-1 win-loss card with the NCAA defending champion Arellano University in Group B while the Lady Red Spikers, who dropped to a 2-2 mark, are on the brink of elimination.

UP assistant coach Kat De Lara said she saw improvements with her rebuilding squad following the departure of head coach Jerry Yee a few weeks ago.

“Compared doon sa previous games namin, mas lumabas kanina ‘yung mga inaayos namin sa training. Nakita namin ‘yung improvement.”

Team captain Tots Carlos finished 14 points for the Lady Maroons while Isa Molde had 12 markers on seven attacks, three blocks and a couple of aces on top of 16 excellent digs.

Despite this feat, De Lara admitted that UP is still a work in progress.

She said the Lady Maroons must double their efforts in training to lessen their mistakes.

They also have to work on their consistency as the league enters its homestretch.

“Siyempre, meron pa ring mistakes. Then again, na-apply namin sa games ‘yung mga ginagawa namin sa training.”

The Katipunan-based squad will break the tie with the Lady Chiefs next Saturday.