Rebuilding Ateneo starts strong

It looked like nothing has changed.

Ateneo de Manila University was still the same resilient squad that dominated the preliminaries of the previous UAAP when it dumped Jose Rizal University (JRU) in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference.

The Lady Eagles, who lost ace hitter Michelle Morente and star setter Jia Morado, proved to be too strong over the Lady Bombers as they shut them down in straight sets 25-17, 25-15, 25-15 Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Skipper Bea De Leon led the assault for the Katipunan-based squad, finishing 14 points off 11 kills, a block and a pair of service aces. Kat Tolentino chipped in 11 markers while Jules Samonte and Maddie Madayag had 10 points apiece.

Deanna Wong shone the brightest for Ateneo as she tossed 32 excellent sets out of 76 attempts.

Shola Alvarez and Karen Montojo, on the other hand, had nine points apiece for the Lady Bombers.

The Lady Eagles will take on UAAP rival Far Eastern University next Saturday while the Lady Bombers will square off with NCAA powerhouse San Sebastian College-Recoletos on Wednesday.