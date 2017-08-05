Rebisco sits out Valdez

Creamline star Alyssa Valdez will sit out their remaining games in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

In a statement released by the Cool Smashers’ mother company, Rebisco, it said it wants to preserve Valdez’ health for the national women’s volleyball squad that will be seeing action in the 19th AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games this month.

Creamline swept the seven-game elimination round and is facing BaliPure in the best-of-three semifinals starting Saturday.

Her loss will surely be a major blow, but the company stressed that Valdez’s good health and willingness to serve the flag and country take priority over the company’s interest to win the PVL title.

“Rebisco management has and will always support her desire to play for the country in the upcoming SEA Games.”

“So after a careful deliberation, we regret to inform you that the management has made the difficult decision to preserve Ly’s (Valdez) current health condition and make her sit out all remaining Creamline’s games.”

Rebisco, however, emphasized that Valdez will still show up to cheer on her teammates.

“She will be present during the games though to cheer on and provide moral support to her teammates and fans.”

Rebisco’s decision came at the heels of its letter to the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (PVL), stressing that they have tasked Valdez to attend practice and play in the crucial stretch of the pioneer club league.

Minor injury

Rebisco’s decision isn’t only just and patriotic.

It is also logical.

Team insiders said Valdez is nursing a minor injury following the 17-day training camp in Japan that wrapped up last Wednesday. Her left shoulder is reportedly painful that limits her movement at the defensive end.

In the Nationals’ final tune-up match against Kansai University in Osaka last Tuesday, head coach Francis Vicente had no choice but to pull out Valdez after the first set after noticing that she’s bothered by her left shoulder.

Team doctor Dr. Raul Alcantara assessed that Valdez should limit the physical activities of that left shoulder if she wants to perform at her best in the Asian Seniors and the SEA Games.

The team had its physical checkup at the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Friday.

Grateful

LVPI acting president Peter Cayco expressed gratitude to the decision of its partner and major sponsor, Rebisco.

Cayco, a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) management committee whose family owns Arellano University, said Rebisco’s decision is a positive development as far as their goal of bringing Philippines back to international prominence is concerned.

He said Valdez is an integral part of the squad and having her at full strength will give Vicente the luxury of having an additional firepower in their bid of coming up with an eighth-place finish in the Asian Seniors and bronze medal in the SEA Games.

“We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partner, Rebisco, for generously lending us its key player in Alyssa Valdez.”

“This gesture only shows that we are one and united in our noble mission of bringing the Philippines back to international volleyball prominence.”

The preparation of the national squad is already at full swing with twice-a-day training at the Arellano School of Law gym. The team will move to Crimson Hotel on Monday to kick off the Asian Seniors.