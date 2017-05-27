Is Racraquin the new Daquis?

With her radiant beauty and stunning athleticism, observers couldn’t help but compare rising star Francesca Racraquin to seasoned veteran Rachel Anne Daquis.

The young and developing Racraquin is said to be the heir apparent of the 29-year old Daquis for her beauty and improved performance.

A standout from San Beda College, Racraquin is making heads turn since she suited up for Creamline in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

For her, being compared next to a comely and accomplished athlete like Daquis is such an overwhelming feeling

“I feel overwhelmed.”

Racraquin, however, quickly shot down the talks and bared that she wants to be recognized more because of her own achievements.

“Siyempre, I don’t see myself na ganoon din talaga, feeling ko I’m just a player who wants to play her game.”

“Kung napapansin ng ibang tao na I’m doing something different and I’m doing something great, well, thankful ako na napapansin nila ako and na-appreciate nila ‘yung ginagawa ko.”

Racraquin emphasized that she feels grateful by how the sideliners flip over her charm, skills, and talent.

But she knows it’s still a long way to go.

Versatility

The versatility of the 5-foot-8 open hitter-turned-libero Racraquin is what the fans love about her.

But there’s a surprising reason why the 92nd NCAA women’s volleyball rookie of the year was nailing her new role with the Cool Smashers.

She was trained to do it.

Creamline had actually recruited her to man the defensive end in the import-flavored conference.

But with the imports’ delayed ITCs, she had to temporarily fill a spiker’s role to help skipper Alyssa Valdez in leading the assault for the new ballclub, while Jonalyn Ibisa took over the libero position.

“Before naman talaga mag-start ‘yung league, ‘yung mga latter part ng training namin I was already preparing to be a libero.”

“Then, it turns out hindi pa pala pwedeng maglaro ‘yung imports so kailangan ko muna bumalik sa pagiging spiker dahil kulang pa kami sa attackers.”

In-love

The soft-spoken Racraquin emphasized that embracing the defensive role is nothing new to her.

In fact, it was her original playing position since she was training under Ramil de Jesus in La Salle until San Beda’s Nemesio Gavino molded her to become a power-hitting spiker.

“I’ve already trained as a libero pa before when I was in other school so ready na rin talaga ako kasi I know how to play the role.”

Racraquin said she’s enjoying her new role.

In fact, she loves it more than spiking since she thinks that it is one of the most valuable roles in the sport.

“Ako kasi talaga, personally, I love defending more than I love spiking. Mas nai-enjoy ko na nakaka-depensa ako ng malalakas na palo kesa nakaka-puntos ako ng malakas. I think ang laki ng tulong ko sa team kapag may depensa eh.”

Through it all, the alluring and bubbly Racraquin said she will surely use this compelling experience when she returns to Mendiola and give San Beda its first-ever NCAA women’s volleyball title.

“It would make me a more experienced player and mas mature lalo na sa pagli-lead ng teammates ko sa NCAA lalo na sa floor defense kaya ang laking tulong talaga niya.”

“Most importantly yung confidence, ‘yun talaga ang madadala ko sa NCAA.”

Without a doubt, her beautiful smile and improving game makes her future very bright.