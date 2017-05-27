Is Racraquin the new Daquis?

With her radiant beauty and stunning athleticism, observers couldn’t help but compare rising star Francesca Racraquin to seasoned veteran Rachel Anne Daquis.
The young and developing Racraquin is said to be the heir apparent of the 29-year old Daquis for her beauty and improved performance.
A standout from San Beda College, Racraquin is making heads turn since she suited up for Creamline in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.
For her, being compared next to a comely and accomplished athlete like Daquis is such an overwhelming feeling
Racraquin, however, quickly shot down the talks and bared that she wants to be recognized more because of her own achievements.
Racraquin emphasized that she feels grateful by how the sideliners flip over her charm, skills, and talent.
But she knows it’s still a long way to go.
The versatility of the 5-foot-8 open hitter-turned-libero Racraquin is what the fans love about her.
But there’s a surprising reason why the 92nd NCAA women’s volleyball rookie of the year was nailing her new role with the Cool Smashers.
She was trained to do it.
Creamline had actually recruited her to man the defensive end in the import-flavored conference.
But with the imports’ delayed ITCs, she had to temporarily fill a spiker’s role to help skipper Alyssa Valdez in leading the assault for the new ballclub, while Jonalyn Ibisa took over the libero position.
The soft-spoken Racraquin emphasized that embracing the defensive role is nothing new to her.
In fact, it was her original playing position since she was training under Ramil de Jesus in La Salle until San Beda’s Nemesio Gavino molded her to become a power-hitting spiker.
Racraquin said she’s enjoying her new role.
In fact, she loves it more than spiking since she thinks that it is one of the most valuable roles in the sport.
Through it all, the alluring and bubbly Racraquin said she will surely use this compelling experience when she returns to Mendiola and give San Beda its first-ever NCAA women’s volleyball title.
Without a doubt, her beautiful smile and improving game makes her future very bright.