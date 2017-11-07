PVL stands by Soltones

Premier Volleyball League (PVL) president Ricky Palou went to bat for Grethcel Soltones following the one-year suspension and the P50,000 fine slapped on her by the Philippine Superliga (PSL) for seeing action in PVL All-Star game.

PSL handed down the sanction on Soltones after she committed a serious infraction by seeing action in the All-Star charity game of the PVL last October 29 while still committed with the Lady Oragons.

In a statement released Tuesday, Palou branded the rival league’s suspension of Soltones as ‘absurd’.

“The suspension and hefty fine on Soltones by the PSL officials is absurd and totally uncalled for.”

PSL’s One League Policy states that no player will be allowed to play in other leagues while under contract with a PSL club team.

However, collegiate players are allowed to suit up in other leagues provided they play for their mother schools.

He also revealed that the three-time NCAA Most Valuable Player, who played for Bali Pure in the Reinforced and Open Conferences of the PVL this year, was not under any official contract with the PSL and was only borrowed by Iriga City.

“In the first place, Soltones has no contract with the PSL.”

“She is only on loan to the team of Iriga as her mother league is the PVL.”

Palou also pointed out that the PVL All-Star Game is one-day charity event held for the benefit of HERO Foundation, a foundation established to raise scholarship funds for children of soldiers who gave up their lives in the line of duty.

With that, he stressed that Soltones should be commended rather than being penalized for offering a helping hand through participating in the annual undertaking staged to benefit a charitable institution or victims of calamities.

“I don’t see anything wrong with what Grethcel did.”

“In fact, she should be commended for helping in this fund raising event by her participation.”

Palou also noted that the All-Star event has been scheduled long before Soltones has been borrowed to suit up for Iriga.

Meanwhile, Iriga City mayor Madelaine Alfelor-Gazmen has already made an appeal on Soltones’ case.

The PSL will have an emergency meeting Tuesday to tackle the issue.