After an exciting Collegiate Conference, the Premier Volleyball League will commence the Women’s Division Open Conference of its second season on September 22, 2018. Eight teams will participate in the coming tournament but defending conference champions Balipure Water Defenders took a leave from the competition. Taking their place is a team composed of players from the Ateneo de Manila University.

Other competing teams are Adamson University – Akari, BanKo Perlas Spikers, Iriga City-Navy Oragons, Petro Gazz Angels, Pocari Sweat-Air Force Lady Warriors, Tacloban Fighting Warays, and the Creamline Cool Smashers. Here is the full schedule for the elimination round of the PVL Women’s Division Open Conference 2018. All times posted here are UTC+8 (Philippine time).

September 22, 2018 (Saturday) – Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan City

4 PM – Tacloban vs Petro Gazz

6 PM – BanKo Perlas vs Iriga-Navy

September 23, 2018 (Sunday) – Venue TBA

4 PM – Ateneo-Motolite vs Pocari-Air Force

6 PM – Petro Gazz vs BanKo Perlas

September 26, 2018 (Wednesday) – Malolos Sports and Convention Center, Bulacan

4 PM – Iriga-Navy vs Tacloban

6 PM – Pocari-Air Force vs Petro Gazz

September 29, 2018 (Saturday) – Imus Sports Center, Cavite

4 PM – Adamson-Akari vs Pocari-Air Force

6 PM – Ateneo-Motolite vs Creamline

September 30, 2018 (Sunday) – Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan City

4 PM – Tacloban vs Adamson-Akari

6 PM – Petro Gazz vs Iriga-Navy

October 3, 2018 (Wednesday) – Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan City

4 PM – Iriga-Navy vs Pocari-Air Force

6 PM – Creamline vs Tacloban

October 6, 2018 (Saturday) – Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan City

4 PM – Ateneo-Motolite vs Petro Gazz

6 PM – Adamson-Akari vs BanKo Perlas

October 7, 2018 (Sunday) – Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan City

4 PM – BanKo Perlas vs Ateneo-Motolite

6 PM – Creamline vs Adamson-Akari

October 10, 2018 (Wednesday) – Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan City

4 PM – Tacloban vs BanKo Perlas

6 PM – Iriga-Navy vs Creamline

October 13, 2018 (Saturday) – Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan City

4 PM – Ateneo-Motolite vs Iriga-Navy

6 PM – Petro Gazz vs Adamson-Akari

October 14, 2018 (Sunday) – Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan City

4 PM – Adamson-Akari vs Ateneo-Motolite

6 PM – Creamline vs Pocari-Air Force

October 17, 2018 (Wednesday) – Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan City

4 PM – Ateneo-Motolite vs Tacloban

6 PM – BanKo Perlas vs Creamline

October 20, 2018 (Saturday) – Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan City

4 PM – Iriga-Navy vs Adamson-Akari

6 PM – Tacloban vs Pocari-Air Force

October 21, 2018 (Sunday) – Baliwag Sports Center, Bulacan

4 PM – Pocari-Air Force vs BanKo-Perlas

6 PM – Creamline vs Petro Gazz

October 24, 2018 (Wednesday) – Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan City

4 PM – BanKo Perlas vs Petro Gazz

6 PM – Pocari-Air Force vs Tacloban

October 27, 2018 (Saturday) – Venue TBA

4 PM – Iriga-Navy vs Adamson-Akari

6 PM – Pocari-Air Force vs Ateneo-Motolite

October 28, 2018 (Sunday) – Batangas Sports Complex

4 PM – Tacloban vs Iriga-Navy

6 PM – Ateneo-Motolite vs Creamline

November 3, 2018 (Saturday) – Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan City

4 PM – Ateneo-Motolite vs Tacloban

6 PM – Petro Gazz vs Iriga-Navy

November 4, 2018 (Sunday) – Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan City

4 PM – BanKo Perlas vs Adamson-Akari

6 PM – Iriga-Navy vs Ateneo-Motolite

November 7, 2018 (Wednesday) – Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan City

4 PM – Petro Gazz vs Pocari-Air Force

6 PM – Creamline vs Tacloban

November 10, 2018 (Saturday) – Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan City

4 PM – Ateneo-Motolite vs BanKo Perlas

6 PM – Tacloban vs Petro Gazz

November 11, 2018 (Sunday) – Legaspi, Albay

4 PM – Pocari-Air Force vs Creamline

November 11, 2018 (Sunday) – Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan City

4 PM – Adamson-Akari vs Ateneo-Motolite

6 PM – BanKo Perlas vs Iriga-Navy

November 14, 2018 (Wednesday) – Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan City

4 PM – Pocari-Air Force vs BanKo Perlas

6 PM – Iriga Navy vs Creamline

November 17, 2018 (Saturday) – Cagayan De Oro

4 PM – Creamline vs BanKo Perlas

November 17, 2018 (Saturday) – Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan City

4 PM – Adamson-Akari vs Tacloban

6 PM – Ateneo-Motolite vs Petro Gazz

November 18, 2018 (Sunday) – Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan City

4 PM – Iriga-Navy vs Pocari-Air Force

6 PM – Petro Gazz vs Adamson-Akari

November 21, 2018 (Wednesday) – Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan City

4 PM – Adamson-Akari vs Pocari-Air Force

6 PM – Petro Gazz vs Creamline

November 24, 2018 (Saturday) – Venue TBA

4 PM – Tacloban vs BanKo Perlas

6 PM – Adamson-Akari vs Creamline