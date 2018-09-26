The Malolos Sports and Convention Center will be the hosts of today’s PVL Open Conference 2018 double-header. In the first game at 4 PM, the Iriga Lady Oragons and the Tacloban Fighting Warays will compete for their first victory in the tournament. Meanwhile, the winless Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors will also try to break into the win column against the PetroGazz Angels at 6 PM.

Despite winning the second set of their opening day match against the BanKo – Perlas Lady Spikers, the Oragons lost the game in four sets due to stellar performances by Nicole Tiamzon, Amanda Villanueva, Mary Joy Dacoron, and Dzi Gervacio. Rizalie Amaro was the only Iriga player in double-digits with ten while Florence May Madulid and Devine Eguia had eight and seven points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Tacloban fell to PetroGazz in straight sets during the conference’s inaugural game at the FilOil Flying V Centre. The Fighting Warays put up a gallant stand in the first and third sets before ultimately losing both to the tune of 25-22 and 26-24, respectively. Paneng Mercado had a game-high 14 points for the Angels while Mary Ann Mendrez and Ranya Musa chipped in 11 and ten points, respectively. Heather Guino-o led the way for Tacloban with 10 points while Joviely Prado got six.

On the other hand, the PetroGazz are looking to bounce back from the loss against BanKo Perlas. The Jerry Yee-coached squad was paced by Paneng Mercado with nine points while Mary Anne Mendrez, Marites Pablo, Rachel Anne Austero, and Jonah Sabete all had eight points apiece. The Angels will be tested by a veteran Pocari Sweat team that succumbed to Ateneo Lady Eagles-Motolite via turnovers in the fourth set. Though the Lady Warriors lost, there’s still consolation about Myla Pablo’s 30-point game to go with 13 excellent digs and 19 receptions.

