PVL Open Conference 2018 action heads to the Imus Sports Complex in Cavite as the Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles take on the Pocari Sweat-Air Force Lady Warriors at 4 pm while the Petro Gazz Angels and the BanKo Perlas spikers will battle for the top spot at 6 pm. New head coach Oliver Almadro and the Lady Eagles will use this conference as a tune-up for the upcoming UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament. However, they will be tested by a gritty Pocari Sweat team which features Myla Pablo, Jeanette Panaga, Dell Palomata, Iari Yongco, Mary Anne Balmaceda, and Elaine Kasilag.

Meanwhile, Petro Gazz is trying to make it two straight after a convincing victory over the Chooks-to-Go Tacloban Fighting Warays. Captain Paneng Mercado led the way for the Angels with 14 points while Mary Anne Mendrez and Ranya Musa had 11 and 10 markers, respectively. They will face a tough BanKo Perlas squad which finished third in the PVL Reinforced Conference 2018. The returning Kathy Bersola will try to keep their team’s flag up high with Nicole Tiamzon, Amanda Villanueva, Dzi Gervacio, Amy Ahomiro, and Joy Dacoron.

You can watch the Ateneo-Motolite vs. Pocari Sweat game via livestream here:

Meanwhile, you can catch the BanKo Perlas – Petro Gazz game via livestream here: