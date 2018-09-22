The PVL Open Conference 2018 commences at the Filoil Flying V center today (September 22) with an exciting double header for volleyball fans. The Tacloban Chooks-to-Go Fighting Warays will play against the Petro Gazz Angles in the first game while the Iriga Lady Oragons will face the BanKo-Perlas spikers in the second. The Jerry Yee-coached Petro Gazz will feature the returning Architect Jessey De Leon while Tacloban is paced by former NCAA MVP Shola Alvarez, Jovielyn Prado, Menchie Tuviera, and Judith Abil.

You can watch the game between Tacloban and PetroGazz via livestream here.

On the other hand, the BanKo-Perlas spikers will try to improve on their third place finish in the PVL Reinforced Conference 2018. They will be led by the returning Kathy Bersola, Amanda Villanueva, Nicole Tiamzon, and Mary Joy Dacoron. Meanwhile, the fate of the Lady Oragons will rest heavily on captain Grazielle Bombita, Shyrra Cabriana, Cari Martinez, and May Madulid.

You can watch the game between BanKo Perlas and Iriga via livestream here:

