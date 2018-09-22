The PVL Open Conference 2018 commences at the Filoil Flying V center today (September 22) with an exciting double header for volleyball fans. The Tacloban Chooks-to-Go Fighting Warays will play against the Petro Gazz Angles in the first game while the Iriga Lady Oragons will face the BanKo-Perlas spikers in the second. The Jerry Yee-coached Petro Gazz will feature the returning Architect Jessey De Leon while Tacloban is paced by former NCAA MVP Shola Alvarez, Jovielyn Prado, Menchie Tuviera, and Judith Abil.
You can watch the game between Tacloban and PetroGazz via livestream here.
You can watch the game between BanKo Perlas and Iriga via livestream here: