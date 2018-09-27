The PetroGazz Angels and the BanKo Perlas Lady Spikers scored victories in the opening day of the PVL Open Conference 2018. The Jerry Yee-coached Angels dominated the Tacloban Fighting Warays in straight sets while the Perlas Lady Spikers edged the Iriga Navy Oragons in four. Let’s look back at how these games went through the stats.

PetroGazz Angels vs. Tacloban Fighting Warays

While the Fighting Warays lost in three sets, the first and third parts were hotly contested as PetroGazz won Set 1 by three and Set 3 by two. Their 41 excellent digs as compared to the Angels’ 34 has helped them keep the game close. Having close to equal errors also enabled Tacloban to hang at the end of both sets. However, that’s all the advantage the squad of Coach Nes Pamilar can muster as PetroGazz dominated the game in other departments.

Chie Saet was able to execute 25 excellent sets as compared to 15 for the entire Tacloban squad. This translated to an advantage in scoring spikes, 39-33, and a well-distributed scoring production as three players scored in double-digits. Team captain Paneng Mercado tallied 14 points while Mary Ann Mendrez and Ranya Musa had 11 and ten, respectively. Good ball distribution allowed Mendrez to score eight out of 22 attempts for a 36.3% success rate and Mercado connecting on 30.5% of her spikes (11/36). Compare that to Heather Guino-o’s 29% (9/31) and Jovelyn Prado’s 19.3% (6/31).

While service aces went to the Angels’ advantage too (4-2), their edge in blocks made the difference. Because the Fighting Warays had a difficult time executing great sets, their spikers are placed in uncomfortable situations. Add those circumstances and you will understand why PetroGazz had an 11-4 advantage in blocks with Musa alone matching the Fighting Waray’s total production in this department.

Iriga had more receptions than BanKo Perlas, 27-19. However, most of those are in the second set which they won, 25-19. But despite the losing effort, Mary Jane Ticar’s performance is worth commending especially her 16 excellent digs in 31 tries. Other than those bright spots, it was all BanKo Perlas as they had the edge in total digs, 43-39, and service aces, 9-7. But just like the first game, excellent sets are a big factor in this game as Jem Ferrer made 14 of the 28 total sets for Coach Ariel Dela Cruz’ squad. In contrast, Iriga had 14 total great sets, all by Shyrra Cabriana.

Excellent sets often turn into points. Thus, BanKo Perlas gained a whopping 46-32 edge in spike points with Nicole Tiamzon and Dzi Gervacio getting 15 and 14, respectively. They also dominated in blocks, 10-3, courtesy of Mary Joy Dacoron’s five and Amanda Villanueva’s two. Meanwhile, all of Iriga’s scoring blocks are courtesy of Divine Eguia and Nicole Guyguyon.

Four players scored in double-digits for BanKo Perlas. Tiamzon led all scorers with 16 while Gervacio and Dacoron had 15 apiece. Villanueva added ten while Amy Ahomiro contributed five. Fenela Emnas and Ferrer had three and one point to their names. Meanwhile, Rizalie Amaro is the only Iriga player in double figures with 10. May Madulid had eight and Eguia had seven. Team captain Grazielle Bombita only had six points.