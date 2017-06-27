PVL gives way for SEA Games

The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) made some crucial adjustments to give way for the country’s preparation in two major international tourneys this year.

PVL President Ricky Palou said during the Philippine Sportswriter Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday that the league shortened its schedule so it could be done before the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games unfurls on August 19.

The league will run from July 1 to August 16 and will only have a single round robin elimination format.

“We’re having a single round robin elimination. It’s going to be a little bit shorter than the previous conference. We need to finish this conference before the start of the Southeast Asian Games.”

Palou, however, said the games will still push through even during the AVC Asian Seniors Women’s Championship from August 9 to 17 at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.

“We’re not going to go on a break. Tuloy-tuloy ang laro natin.”

“From my understanding ang games nila sa province. So they’ll be playing there and we’ll have our games here (in Manila) so wala namang conflict sa crowd.”

He also bared that Alyssa Valdez’s club team Creamline had already gave her the green light to join the activities of the National Team as it prepares for the upcoming international tournaments.

It includes a grueling 17-day training camp in Japan from July 17 to August 2.

“I think Creamline has agreed to allow her to participate in the training of the national team so she will miss some of the games.”

Valdez, arguably today’s most popular player, will miss three playdates of the Cool Smashers in the elimination round of the PVL Open Conference that will unwrap on July 1.

The Japanese training is set to make a massive impact as the national squad prepares for the prestigious Asian Seniors and the SEA Games.

Aside from Valdez, Palou added that 10 players from the 14-man line-up of the men’s National Team are also free to join the training camp in Suwon, South Korea from July 20 until August 2.

“I’m sure the club teams will allow their players to go. If the men’s team are going to train in Korea, the clubs will allow their players to go.”