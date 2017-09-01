PVL Collegiate Conference: Pools, rosters, schedules

In less than twenty-four hours, the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference will formally kick-off at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

But, before witnessing some volleyball actions, Volleyverse listed everything you need to know about the tournament:

Competition Format

Twelve teams will clash for the coveted title in women’s division while eight schools will see action on the men’s side.

The participating squads in both divisions are divided into two groups. There will be four teams in each group in the men’s tournament and six teams each group for the women’s.

The top two teams after the group stage will advance to the crossover best-of-three semifinals to determine which teams will vie for the title in the best-of-three championship round.

Pools (Women’s)

Pool A

Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU)

San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R)

National University (NU)

Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU)

Far Eastern University (FEU)

Jose Rizal University (JRU)

Pool B

Arellano University (AU)

University of the Philippines (UP)

Technological Institute of the Philippines (TIP)

San Beda College (SBC)

Adamson University (AdU)

De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (CSB)

Pools (Men’s)

Pool A

De La Salle University (DLSU)

University of the Philippines (UP)

De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (CSB)

University of Santo Tomas (UST)

Pool B

National University (NU)

San Beda College (SBC)

Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU)

Far Eastern University (FEU)

Team Rosters (Women’s)

ADMU Lady Eagles

GEQUILLANA, Kim GOPICO, Ana DE LEON, Bea MARAGUINOT, Jho GASTON, Ponggay ABELLA, Bettina LO, Ria WONG, Deanna MADAYAG, Maddie TOLENTINO, Kat ELEAZAR, Sydney RAVENA, Dani GEQUILLANA, Cacee SAMONTE, Jules

FEU Lady Tamaraws

Hernandez, Carlota PONS, Bernadeth GUINO-O, Heather DUREMDES, Ria AGUDO, Ivana CAYUNA, Gel CALINAWAN, Marianne BASAS, Toni Rose ATIENZA, Kyla NEGRITO, Kyle DOMINGO, Celine CARANDANG, Czarina MALABANAN, Jerrili VILLAREAL, Jeanette

JRU Lady Bombers

RIVERA, Mercy HUIT, Victoria BAUTISTA, Aubry EBUENGA, Christine BONDOC, Angela MACARAYA, Annie BATALON, Cherry ALVAREZ, Shola JAVIER, Alecsandra SIXTO, Dione VERSOZA, Dolly MONTOJO, Karen SIBANGAN, Annie BODIONGAN, Angela

LPU Lady Pirates

MARCELLA, Ysabel SINDAYEN, Chi WANTA, Ciarnelle CARRAMANZANN, Cyrielle GENOVA, Cherry JUANILLO, Ellaine FABAY, Rainne INTON, Patrice RAFAEL, Alexandra MIRALLES, Christine SARMIENTO, Pia TIZON, Clarisse SEVILLA, Monica HONGRIA, Jocelyn

NU Lady Bulldogs

NABOR, Jasmine SATO, Risa DOROMAL, Joy ABERIN, Larni CHAVEZ, Joni URDAS, Aiko DORIA, Rose VALDEZ, Gayle SINGH, Jorelle PARAN, Audrey

SSC-R Lady Stags

BERMILLO, Jawelle DELOS REYES, Akeyla DELA TORRE, Nicole SANTOS, Daureen TIANGCO, Julene DALISAY, Nikka GUILLEMA, Vira PEREZ, Ritanhelle ORSINI, Soccorsa AMPONIN, Dannah ENCARNACION, Dangle EROA, Alyssa STA. RITA, Joyce

ADU Lady Falcons

ROQUE, May FLORA, Bernadette PINAR, Ceasa DACORON, Joy TEMPIATURA, Jelle GALANZA, Jema PERMENTILLA, Chiara PEREZ, Lea-Ann UY, Chrislyn SOYUD, Eli PONCE, Rose EMNAS, Fenela

AU Lady Chiefs

ESGUERRA, Mary Anne BELLO, Princess BALANOBA, Ma. Meredith RAMIREZ, Rhea VERUTIAO, Sarah FLORES, Faye LIU, Glydel BUEMIA, Cherry EBUEN, Necole AROCHA, Regine MARZAN, Andrea DONATO, Carla TORRES, Eunika PRADO, Jovie

CSB Lady Blazers

ENGINCO, Angela PABLO, Marites AUSTERO, Rachel VENTURA, Diane UMALI, Chelsie TORRES, Melanie CARDIENTE, Pauline SARMIENTO, Claire LIM, Christine DOLORITO, Ellaine ABRIAM, Klarissa DAGUIL, Ariane MUSA, Ranya CUI, Felicia

SBC Red Lionesses

CUEVAS, Rebecca TANNAGAN, China AMADOR, Criselle RACRAQUIN, Daryl BUNO, Justin VIRAY, Nieza ESPIRITU, Satirriani MANUEL, Daisy LAGUNA, Nicole PARAS, Trisha GARCIA, Pham VIRAY, Jiezela BALUARTE, Joyce RACRAQUIN, Cesca

TIP Lady Engineers

AGUSTIN, Andrea GAMIT, Michelle ACUZAR, Kate ROSALES, Alexandra CAHIGAO, Aixel ESPINOSA, Sheena ESTOQUE, Wielyn JINON, Ashley LAYUG, Alyssa GULING, Olivia GENTAPA, Jade YAMSON, Eliza CONSENCINO, Khem MABAYAO, Eunice

UP Lady Maroons

ROSIER, Roselyn LAYUG, Maris SANDOVAL, Caryl ESCUTIN, Cynthia THAI, Josetti RAMOS, Jessma MOLDE, Isa BUITRE, Marian DOROG, Justine GANNABAN, Aiesha CAILING, Rose ESTRANERO, Arielle CARLOS, Tots ALINAS, Vina

Schedules

The games will be played every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The schedule listed below is subject to change:

