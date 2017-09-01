PVL Collegiate Conference: Pools, rosters, schedules

In less than twenty-four hours, the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference will formally kick-off at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.
But, before witnessing some volleyball actions, Volleyverse listed everything you need to know about the tournament:
Competition Format
Twelve teams will clash for the coveted title in women’s division while eight schools will see action on the men’s side.
The participating squads in both divisions are divided into two groups. There will be four teams in each group in the men’s tournament and six teams each group for the women’s.
The top two teams after the group stage will advance to the crossover best-of-three semifinals to determine which teams will vie for the title in the best-of-three championship round.
Pools (Women’s)
Pool A
- Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU)
- San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R)
- National University (NU)
- Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU)
- Far Eastern University (FEU)
- Jose Rizal University (JRU)
Pool B
- Arellano University (AU)
- University of the Philippines (UP)
- Technological Institute of the Philippines (TIP)
- San Beda College (SBC)
- Adamson University (AdU)
- De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (CSB)
Pools (Men’s)
Pool A
- De La Salle University (DLSU)
- University of the Philippines (UP)
- De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (CSB)
- University of Santo Tomas (UST)
Pool B
- National University (NU)
- San Beda College (SBC)
- Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU)
- Far Eastern University (FEU)
Team Rosters (Women’s)
ADMU Lady Eagles
- GEQUILLANA, Kim
- GOPICO, Ana
- DE LEON, Bea
- MARAGUINOT, Jho
- GASTON, Ponggay
- ABELLA, Bettina
- LO, Ria
- WONG, Deanna
- MADAYAG, Maddie
- TOLENTINO, Kat
- ELEAZAR, Sydney
- RAVENA, Dani
- GEQUILLANA, Cacee
- SAMONTE, Jules
- Hernandez, Carlota
- PONS, Bernadeth
- GUINO-O, Heather
- DUREMDES, Ria
- AGUDO, Ivana
- CAYUNA, Gel
- CALINAWAN, Marianne
- BASAS, Toni Rose
- ATIENZA, Kyla
- NEGRITO, Kyle
- DOMINGO, Celine
- CARANDANG, Czarina
- MALABANAN, Jerrili
- VILLAREAL, Jeanette
- RIVERA, Mercy
- HUIT, Victoria
- BAUTISTA, Aubry
- EBUENGA, Christine
- BONDOC, Angela
- MACARAYA, Annie
- BATALON, Cherry
- ALVAREZ, Shola
- JAVIER, Alecsandra
- SIXTO, Dione
- VERSOZA, Dolly
- MONTOJO, Karen
- SIBANGAN, Annie
- BODIONGAN, Angela
LPU Lady Pirates
- MARCELLA, Ysabel
- SINDAYEN, Chi
- WANTA, Ciarnelle
- CARRAMANZANN, Cyrielle
- GENOVA, Cherry
- JUANILLO, Ellaine
- FABAY, Rainne
- INTON, Patrice
- RAFAEL, Alexandra
- MIRALLES, Christine
- SARMIENTO, Pia
- TIZON, Clarisse
- SEVILLA, Monica
- HONGRIA, Jocelyn
- NABOR, Jasmine
- SATO, Risa
- DOROMAL, Joy
- ABERIN, Larni
- CHAVEZ, Joni
- URDAS, Aiko
- DORIA, Rose
- VALDEZ, Gayle
- SINGH, Jorelle
- PARAN, Audrey
SSC-R Lady Stags
- BERMILLO, Jawelle
- DELOS REYES, Akeyla
- DELA TORRE, Nicole
- SANTOS, Daureen
- TIANGCO, Julene
- DALISAY, Nikka
- GUILLEMA, Vira
- PEREZ, Ritanhelle
- ORSINI, Soccorsa
- AMPONIN, Dannah
- ENCARNACION, Dangle
- EROA, Alyssa
- STA. RITA, Joyce
ADU Lady Falcons
- ROQUE, May
- FLORA, Bernadette
- PINAR, Ceasa
- DACORON, Joy
- TEMPIATURA, Jelle
- GALANZA, Jema
- PERMENTILLA, Chiara
- PEREZ, Lea-Ann
- UY, Chrislyn
- SOYUD, Eli
- PONCE, Rose
- EMNAS, Fenela
AU Lady Chiefs
- ESGUERRA, Mary Anne
- BELLO, Princess
- BALANOBA, Ma. Meredith
- RAMIREZ, Rhea
- VERUTIAO, Sarah
- FLORES, Faye
- LIU, Glydel
- BUEMIA, Cherry
- EBUEN, Necole
- AROCHA, Regine
- MARZAN, Andrea
- DONATO, Carla
- TORRES, Eunika
- PRADO, Jovie
CSB Lady Blazers
- ENGINCO, Angela
- PABLO, Marites
- AUSTERO, Rachel
- VENTURA, Diane
- UMALI, Chelsie
- TORRES, Melanie
- CARDIENTE, Pauline
- SARMIENTO, Claire
- LIM, Christine
- DOLORITO, Ellaine
- ABRIAM, Klarissa
- DAGUIL, Ariane
- MUSA, Ranya
- CUI, Felicia
SBC Red Lionesses
- CUEVAS, Rebecca
- TANNAGAN, China
- AMADOR, Criselle
- RACRAQUIN, Daryl
- BUNO, Justin
- VIRAY, Nieza
- ESPIRITU, Satirriani
- MANUEL, Daisy
- LAGUNA, Nicole
- PARAS, Trisha
- GARCIA, Pham
- VIRAY, Jiezela
- BALUARTE, Joyce
- RACRAQUIN, Cesca
- AGUSTIN, Andrea
- GAMIT, Michelle
- ACUZAR, Kate
- ROSALES, Alexandra
- CAHIGAO, Aixel
- ESPINOSA, Sheena
- ESTOQUE, Wielyn
- JINON, Ashley
- LAYUG, Alyssa
- GULING, Olivia
- GENTAPA, Jade
- YAMSON, Eliza
- CONSENCINO, Khem
- MABAYAO, Eunice
- ROSIER, Roselyn
- LAYUG, Maris
- SANDOVAL, Caryl
- ESCUTIN, Cynthia
- THAI, Josetti
- RAMOS, Jessma
- MOLDE, Isa
- BUITRE, Marian
- DOROG, Justine
- GANNABAN, Aiesha
- CAILING, Rose
- ESTRANERO, Arielle
- CARLOS, Tots
- ALINAS, Vina
Schedules
The games will be played every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The schedule listed below is subject to change:
