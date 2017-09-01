PVL Collegiate Conference: Pools, rosters, schedules

Friday, 01 Sep 2017
In less than twenty-four hours, the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference will formally kick-off at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

But, before witnessing some volleyball actions, Volleyverse listed everything you need to know about the tournament:

Competition Format

Twelve teams will clash for the coveted title in women’s division while eight schools will see action on the men’s side.

The participating squads in both divisions are divided into two groups. There will be four teams in each group in the men’s tournament and six teams each group for the women’s.

The top two teams after the group stage will advance to the crossover best-of-three semifinals to determine which teams will vie for the title in the best-of-three championship round.

 

Pools (Women’s)

Pool A

  • Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU)
  • San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R)
  • National University (NU)
  • Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU)
  • Far Eastern University (FEU)
  • Jose Rizal University (JRU)

Pool B

  • Arellano University (AU)
  • University of the Philippines (UP)
  • Technological Institute of the Philippines (TIP)
  • San Beda College (SBC)
  • Adamson University (AdU)
  • De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (CSB)

 

Pools (Men’s)

Pool A

  • De La Salle University (DLSU)
  • University of the Philippines (UP)
  • De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (CSB)
  • University of Santo Tomas (UST)

Pool B

  • National University (NU)
  • San Beda College (SBC)
  • Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU)
  • Far Eastern University (FEU)

 

Team Rosters (Women’s)

ADMU Lady Eagles

  1. GEQUILLANA, Kim
  2. GOPICO, Ana
  3. DE LEON, Bea
  4. MARAGUINOT, Jho
  5. GASTON, Ponggay
  6. ABELLA, Bettina
  7. LO, Ria
  8. WONG, Deanna
  9. MADAYAG, Maddie
  10. TOLENTINO, Kat
  11. ELEAZAR, Sydney
  12. RAVENA, Dani
  13. GEQUILLANA, Cacee
  14. SAMONTE, Jules

FEU Lady Tamaraws

  1. Hernandez, Carlota
  2. PONS, Bernadeth
  3. GUINO-O, Heather
  4. DUREMDES, Ria
  5. AGUDO, Ivana
  6. CAYUNA, Gel
  7. CALINAWAN, Marianne
  8. BASAS, Toni Rose
  9. ATIENZA, Kyla
  10. NEGRITO, Kyle
  11. DOMINGO, Celine
  12. CARANDANG, Czarina
  13. MALABANAN, Jerrili
  14. VILLAREAL, Jeanette

JRU Lady Bombers

  1. RIVERA, Mercy
  2. HUIT, Victoria
  3. BAUTISTA, Aubry
  4. EBUENGA, Christine
  5. BONDOC, Angela
  6. MACARAYA, Annie
  7. BATALON, Cherry
  8. ALVAREZ, Shola
  9. JAVIER, Alecsandra
  10. SIXTO, Dione
  11. VERSOZA, Dolly
  12. MONTOJO, Karen
  13. SIBANGAN, Annie
  14. BODIONGAN, Angela

LPU Lady Pirates

  1. MARCELLA, Ysabel
  2. SINDAYEN, Chi
  3. WANTA, Ciarnelle
  4. CARRAMANZANN, Cyrielle
  5. GENOVA, Cherry
  6. JUANILLO, Ellaine
  7. FABAY, Rainne
  8. INTON, Patrice
  9. RAFAEL, Alexandra
  10. MIRALLES, Christine
  11. SARMIENTO, Pia
  12. TIZON, Clarisse
  13. SEVILLA, Monica
  14. HONGRIA, Jocelyn

NU Lady Bulldogs

  1. NABOR, Jasmine
  2. SATO, Risa
  3. DOROMAL, Joy
  4. ABERIN, Larni
  5. CHAVEZ, Joni
  6. URDAS, Aiko
  7. DORIA, Rose
  8. VALDEZ, Gayle
  9. SINGH, Jorelle
  10. PARAN, Audrey

SSC-R Lady Stags

  1. BERMILLO, Jawelle
  2. DELOS REYES, Akeyla
  3. DELA TORRE, Nicole
  4. SANTOS, Daureen
  5. TIANGCO, Julene
  6. DALISAY, Nikka
  7. GUILLEMA, Vira
  8. PEREZ, Ritanhelle
  9. ORSINI, Soccorsa
  10. AMPONIN, Dannah
  11. ENCARNACION, Dangle
  12. EROA, Alyssa
  13. STA. RITA, Joyce

ADU Lady Falcons

  1. ROQUE, May
  2. FLORA, Bernadette
  3. PINAR, Ceasa
  4. DACORON, Joy
  5. TEMPIATURA, Jelle
  6. GALANZA, Jema
  7. PERMENTILLA, Chiara
  8. PEREZ, Lea-Ann
  9. UY, Chrislyn
  10. SOYUD, Eli
  11. PONCE, Rose
  12. EMNAS, Fenela

AU Lady Chiefs

  1. ESGUERRA, Mary Anne
  2. BELLO, Princess
  3. BALANOBA, Ma. Meredith
  4. RAMIREZ, Rhea
  5. VERUTIAO, Sarah
  6. FLORES, Faye
  7. LIU, Glydel
  8. BUEMIA, Cherry
  9. EBUEN, Necole
  10. AROCHA, Regine
  11. MARZAN, Andrea
  12. DONATO, Carla
  13. TORRES, Eunika
  14. PRADO, Jovie

CSB Lady Blazers

  1. ENGINCO, Angela
  2. PABLO, Marites
  3. AUSTERO, Rachel
  4. VENTURA, Diane
  5. UMALI, Chelsie
  6. TORRES, Melanie
  7. CARDIENTE, Pauline
  8. SARMIENTO, Claire
  9. LIM, Christine
  10. DOLORITO, Ellaine
  11. ABRIAM, Klarissa
  12. DAGUIL, Ariane
  13. MUSA, Ranya
  14. CUI, Felicia

SBC Red Lionesses

  1. CUEVAS, Rebecca
  2. TANNAGAN, China
  3. AMADOR, Criselle
  4. RACRAQUIN, Daryl
  5. BUNO, Justin
  6. VIRAY, Nieza
  7. ESPIRITU, Satirriani
  8. MANUEL, Daisy
  9. LAGUNA, Nicole
  10. PARAS, Trisha
  11. GARCIA, Pham
  12. VIRAY, Jiezela
  13. BALUARTE, Joyce
  14. RACRAQUIN, Cesca

TIP Lady Engineers

  1. AGUSTIN, Andrea
  2. GAMIT, Michelle
  3. ACUZAR, Kate
  4. ROSALES, Alexandra
  5. CAHIGAO, Aixel
  6. ESPINOSA, Sheena
  7. ESTOQUE, Wielyn
  8. JINON, Ashley
  9. LAYUG, Alyssa
  10. GULING, Olivia
  11. GENTAPA, Jade
  12. YAMSON, Eliza
  13. CONSENCINO, Khem
  14. MABAYAO, Eunice

UP Lady Maroons

  1. ROSIER, Roselyn
  2. LAYUG, Maris
  3. SANDOVAL, Caryl
  4. ESCUTIN, Cynthia
  5. THAI, Josetti
  6. RAMOS, Jessma
  7. MOLDE, Isa
  8. BUITRE, Marian
  9. DOROG, Justine
  10. GANNABAN, Aiesha
  11. CAILING, Rose
  12. ESTRANERO, Arielle
  13. CARLOS, Tots
  14. ALINAS, Vina

 

Schedules

The games will be played every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The schedule listed below is subject to change:

