PVL Collegiate Conference: One for the books

The inaugural Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference is in the books, but the ecstasy remains fresh in the hearts of the fans. So, here are some of the memorable moments that made it one heck of a conference:

A new swag queen is born

Czarina Carandang is the name.

She was the unsung hero who delivered big for Far Eastern University to force a decider over UAAP rival Adamson University in Game 2 of their best-of-three semis race while ace hitter Bernadeth Pons and Kyla Atienza were at the sands competing in the UAAP women’s beach volleyball.

The Tanauan, Batangas native unleashed 20 points including a series of stare downs at the Lady Falcons.

Carandang inherited her swag and antics from Remy Palma, the former skipper of the Lady Tamaraws, who’s known for such character.

NCAA school prevails

NCAA reigning champion Arellano University proved that it has what it takes to prevail over a school that competes in the country’s prestigious collegiate league – UAAP.

The Lady Chiefs completed a revenge win against erstwhile unbeaten Adamson University after being whipped in the elimination round.

They swept the Lady Falcons in their best-of-three series to salvage the bronze.

Win for the fallen

A total of five players fell down — Kim Gequillana (AdMU), Princess Robles (NU), Jema Galanza (AdU), Justine Dorog (UP), and Jellie Tempiatura (AdU).

But these epic downfalls only made the affected squads stronger.

With fire in their eyes and vengeance as a motivation, the Lady Falcons booked a ticket to the semis when it routed the College of Saint Benilde despite the gruesome injury that skipper Galanza suffered at the latter part of the match.

Same goes for National University when it shut down San Sebastian College – Recoletos after Robles sustained a left ankle sprain due to hard fall.

Ateneo and UP, on the other hand, stayed together for their fallen teammates.

Headturners

How often do you see confidently beautiful student-athletes with a deadly brew of skills and talent?

Well, we can’t deny that seeing a wave of skillful volleybelles has indeed spiced-up the competition.

How sweep it is?

Of course, the most memorable moment was when National University completed a tournament sweep.

The Lady Bulldogs walked away with their third collegiate title since winning the defunct V-League’s last two crowns in 2015 and 2016.