Power Smashers take advantage of weary foe

Power Smashers boosted its chances in punching a ticket to the semifinals when it swept top seed Bali Pure in the final elimination day of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

They made quick work of the Water Defenders, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19, Thursday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Power Smashers head coach Nes Pamilar said his wards simply capitalized on their weary opponent knowing that it is their semis berth at sake.

“In-explain ko sa mga players, lalo na doon sa locals na ito ang sitwasyon natin ngayon na kung gusto natin pumasok kailangan mag trabaho tayo.”

It was the Water Defenders’ seventh straight conquest, which prompted seasoned mentor Roger Gorayeb to rest his key players since they already secured a spot in the semifinals.

And the Power Smashers took advantage of it.

“Nakita ko nga noong first and second set, naglabas na siya (Gorayeb) ng tao. Kaya sabi ko sa mga players, ito na ang tyansa niyo nakita niyo pabawas na sila nang pabawas so samantalahin natin, kunin natin ang tyansang nangyayari sa atin.”

Still, Pamilar credited the efforts of his local players for a job a well done.

“The credit goes doon sa mga locals dahil pinag-pursigihan nila na manalo kami ng straight sets.”

The Power Smashers missed the services of University of Santo Tomas aces Dimdim Pacres and Alina Bicar, but still managed to stun the best team in the league.

Thai reinforcements Kannika Thipatchot and Hyapa Amporn gained much-needed support from the locals led by Jovie Prado and Regine Arocha of Arellano University.

“Seasoned players ang mga nakuha kong players galing pa sa UAAP at NCAA so sa patagalan mas lamang kami.”

Pamilar was indeed satisfied with how the Power Smashers performed, thanks to their dog-tired foes.