Power Smashers stay alive

Reigning titlist Pocari Sweat was on the verge of making a return trip to the finals, but the Power Smashers sprung back to life in Game 2 of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference semifinals.

The Power Smashers don’t want to go home yet.

They came up with an epic comeback in the third set en route to a 24-26, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-13 victory on Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Veteran Thai hitter Kannika Tipatchot nailed 28 points for the Power Smashers while Hyapa Amporn and Jovelyn Prado added 18 and 17 markers, respectively.

On the other hand, American import Michelle Strizak led the scoring spree for the Lady Warriors as she pumped in 33 points highlighted by 29 attacks and four blocks.

But it was Pocari Sweat’s 33 unforced errors which hurt its chances of advancing in the finals, compared to Power Smashers’ 20.

With an identical 1-1 win-loss mark, both squads will still slam into each other in a rubber match this Thursday at the same venue.

Seasoned mentor Nes Pamilar took a sigh of relief shortly after his wards stunned the defending champions anew.

He said the Power Smashers just always need to be reminded of what is at sake to keep the fire in their eyes burning until the end.

“Kailangan lang siguro i-explain sa mga players kung ano paano talaga (situation).”

Pamilar said he couldn’t question their immaturity but that doesn’t mean he’s giving up on them.

He vowed to keep on guiding them to the right path through correcting their mistakes in order for them to survive and don’t go home yet.

“Ang sabi ko nga sa kanila bakit parang nawawala ang tiwala nyo pag re-receive na? Ayaw na ayaw niyo, masyadong nag-iingat, masyadong natatakot magkamali.”