‘Poor play’ dooms Bali Pure’s chances

Bali Pure coach Roger Gorayeb couldn’t hide his disappointment after they succumbed to reigning champion Pocari Sweat in Game 1 of their best-of-three title showdown in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.
It was a heartcrushing setback.
Arguably the best team in the league after topping the preliminaries, the Purest Water Defenders lost their power when they marched into the finals against the Lady Warriors with latest import Krystal Rivers on board.
Rivers, a University of Alabama product, finally saw action after weeks of waiting for ITC (international transfer certificate) to replace Edina Selimovic, who suffered a torn hamstring.
Despite her glowing credentials, Gorayeb said the Purest Water Defenders were not cowed by Rivers’ presence.
He said they lost because of their own mistakes.
The Purest Water Defenders took 1-0 set advantage in Game 1 of the finals when they capitalized on the errors of the Lady Warriors, who were still mixing up their plays with Rivers, in the opening set.
But the defending titlist recovered in the following set.
Bali Pure, on the other hand, started to lose its groove and committed more errors. In the end, it trailed to a 0-1 mark in the title race, leaving Gorayeb completely frustrated.
The battle is not yet over.
He hopes that his wards would rediscover their winning form before they lose the chance to win the crown in the inaugural PVL.
A many-time champion coach, Gorayeb added that all the Purest Water Defenders have to do is take the game with a champion’s heart to remain alive.
They must know what’s at stake.