Is Pocari Sweat’s title in peril?

As the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference enters its crucial stretch, reigning champion Pocari Sweat is slowly running out of top guns.

On Tuesday afternoon, Pocari Sweat team manager Eric Anthony Ty delivered a shocking news on his Twitter account.

He said Bosnian import Edina Selimovic would miss the rest of the conference due to a complete tear in her right hamstring.

Selimovic, who arrived in the country in March, has actually been nursing an injured hamstring since last month. She aggravated the injury during her PVL debut against Bali Pure last May 18.

On the other hand, Ty added that top local player Myla Pablo may also miss the remainder of the conference after suffering a recurring back spasm, which put her in the sidelines in their four-set loss to Creamline.

With these major blows, remaining key players such as Jeanette Panaga, Kai Nepomuceno, Elaine Kasilag, Melissa Gohing, American reinforcement Michelle Strizak and captain Gyselle Sy are expected to carry heavier load for the Lady Warriors.

But the big question is: Can the depleted Pocari Sweat still go all the way to defend its title?

Not giving up

One of the Lady Warrior’s leading scorers in Panaga admitted that the team was devastated by the news.

“It’s super sad on our part kasi it’s happening now kung kailan the team needs them the most.”

With a 6-3 win-loss card, Pocari Sweat is looking to close out the elimination round with a win over the Philippine Air Force on Thursday.

It will give them an outright semis berth together with top seed Bali Pure while the remaining four teams will have to vie for the two remaining slots through another round robin.

Despite losing their aces, Panaga remains optimistic, vowing to do everything to keep Pocari Sweat ahead.

She said the squad must double its efforts in laying the groundwork to retain its crown.

“Mahirap siyempre we know what they can do for the team pero that’s the reason why we’re all here anyway. 14 kami na nasa lineup, so when needed, kailangan talaga namin magtrabaho, and this time around, double and triple the effort pa.”

“Panibago na naman itong challenge for the team para i-overcome.”

A former NCAA Most Valuable Player Panaga knows that the Lady Warriors are left without a choice but move forward and fight for their fallen teammates.

“Siguro it’s a call for us locals to step up.”

“Ayaw naman namin mag-rely nalang sa mga nawala but rather do it for them nalang din.Knowing both Myla and Edina, sobrang gustong gusto talaga nila maglaro and makatulong sa team.”

“So to somehow ease that feeling off of them na nalulungkot and walang magawa, we’ll try our best to step up nalang para at least we can win our remaining games and happy pa rin lahat.”

It would be a tough call for the defending champions while the other competing teams are peaking at the right time.

But this Pocari Sweat side will definitely keep on fighting.

It won’t be called “Lady Warriors” for nothing