Pocari Sweat’s happy Fille

Back in her UAAP days, former Ateneo stalwart Fille Cainglet-Cayetano is known for making classy stare downs whenever she scores off a powerful hit.

In fact, she had been labeled as one of the league’s swag princesses along with rivals Michele Gumabao, Aby Maraño and Mika Reyes of De La Salle University.

But after taking a breather from the sport for quite a while, Cainglet-Cayetano’s attitude in and out of the court has completely changed.

She became full of pep.

Often times, she would be seen dancing from the sidelines together with Pocari Sweat bench players while loudly cheering for the Lady Warriors in action.

And once the camera hits her, she wouldn’t hesitate to strike a fierce pose and smile out of nowhere similar to how Pia Wurtzbach did in the evening gown competition of the Miss Universe in 2016.

Happy pill

Pocari Sweat, without a doubt, has the most zestful bench headed by its newest cheerleader in Cainglet-Cayetano.

She has been the Lady Warriors happy pill in their grueling title retention bid in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

Cainglet-Cayetano, for one, said it’s one way to lift up the spirit of her teammates and share positive vibes, most especially when they feel down.

“Happy lang talaga ako para sa team.”

“I guess kasi kahit nasa bench kami kailangan pa rin palagi kaming may positive vibes kasi ‘yun ang pinakamaitutulong namin, kaming mga nasa bench.”

“Kaya kapag time-outs nandoon kami, nagchi-cheer kami for them, sinasabi namin sa kanila kung ano ang ginagawa ng kabilang team para makatulong kami.”

But if coach Rommel Abella deploys her to provide the much-needed spark, her beastmode aura takes place.

“Kapag pinapasok ako ni Coach (Abella), masaya pa rin naman ako, pero kapag pinasok ako sinasabi ko sa sarili ko na ‘okay, focus na, beastmode na,’ may ganoon.”

Mama-thlete

Cainglet-Cayetano has also her own cheerleaders, who never fail to be present in the stands and be as glee as they can for her.

They are her two adorable kids, Ino and Fille Renee.

Cainglet-Cayetano said she’s always bringing her children with her every game to let them meet her first love – volleyball.

And their presence helps her be pumped up.

“Siyempre (happy).”

“Kaya naman ako bumalik sa paglalaro ng volleyball kasi gusto ko sila ma-expose sila sa sport at siyempre first love ko ‘yung volleyball kaya gusto ko makilala nila ‘yun at makita nila ako maglaro.”

One of the biggest problem of Pocari Sweat is letting itself being dragged down whenever its foe is ahead.

But for Cainglet-Cayetano, the Lady Warriors must keep the positive attitude within themselves while she will be there to steer it all the way to win their back-to-back titles.

“Kung magtu-tuloy-tuloy ‘yung positivity namin mas nakakagaan sa loob kasi kapag mabigat parang mahirap gumalaw. Malaking epekto kapag negative ka.”