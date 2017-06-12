Pocari Sweat’s happy Fille

Back in her UAAP days, former Ateneo stalwart Fille Cainglet-Cayetano is known for making classy stare downs whenever she scores off a powerful hit.
In fact, she had been labeled as one of the league’s swag princesses along with rivals Michele Gumabao, Aby Maraño and Mika Reyes of De La Salle University.
But after taking a breather from the sport for quite a while, Cainglet-Cayetano’s attitude in and out of the court has completely changed.
She became full of pep.
Often times, she would be seen dancing from the sidelines together with Pocari Sweat bench players while loudly cheering for the Lady Warriors in action.
And once the camera hits her, she wouldn’t hesitate to strike a fierce pose and smile out of nowhere similar to how Pia Wurtzbach did in the evening gown competition of the Miss Universe in 2016.
Pocari Sweat, without a doubt, has the most zestful bench headed by its newest cheerleader in Cainglet-Cayetano.
She has been the Lady Warriors happy pill in their grueling title retention bid in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.
Cainglet-Cayetano, for one, said it’s one way to lift up the spirit of her teammates and share positive vibes, most especially when they feel down.
But if coach Rommel Abella deploys her to provide the much-needed spark, her beastmode aura takes place.
Cainglet-Cayetano has also her own cheerleaders, who never fail to be present in the stands and be as glee as they can for her.
They are her two adorable kids, Ino and Fille Renee.
Cainglet-Cayetano said she’s always bringing her children with her every game to let them meet her first love – volleyball.
And their presence helps her be pumped up.
One of the biggest problem of Pocari Sweat is letting itself being dragged down whenever its foe is ahead.
But for Cainglet-Cayetano, the Lady Warriors must keep the positive attitude within themselves while she will be there to steer it all the way to win their back-to-back titles.